While many of us fear that we are morphing into permanent couch potatoes, others were driving a long ways for free Idaho spuds. Ryan Cranney, a farmer from Oakley, drew national attention when he posted on Facebook that he was placing 2 million potatoes in a pile for the taking as the market had collapsed due to coronavirus impacts.
One person reportedly drove from Las Vegas to obtain a supply of free spuds (talk about needing to get out of the house); a semi-truck was also filled to supply a charity in the Bronx. Many people were reportedly gathering potatoes to distribute to others in need.
It doesn’t surprise me people are traveling great distances for Idaho potatoes. My children and I used to drive to Pingree to glean them for free from recently harvested fields. They were so delicious coming fresh out of that rich volcanic soil that I would mail them to friends in other states as gifts.
Although others brag about their potatoes, during my travels I have never encountered a baking spud that tops a freshly harvested Idaho russet. Roasted crisp in the oven and served with butter, sour cream and chives, they are simply divine.
Peru is known for being the mother of potatoes, but Idaho is famous world-wide for its russets. Go anywhere in the world and mention that you are from Idaho, and you will invariably draw a comment about potatoes due to our state’s hugely successful branding campaign.
Growing up a city kid in Southeastern Idaho, I should not have had such an affinity for potatoes, but I have always been a fan of this staple, which is the fifth largest crop in the world after sugar, maize, rice and wheat. Idaho not only has the best potatoes — it is the No. 1 producer in America, raising almost one-third of the nation’s annual crop.
There are numerous ways to eat a potato and I covet all options. Baked, french-fried, mashed with gravy, scalloped, au gratin, and chipped — they are delicious. I would continue listing ways to prepare potatoes, but I’m starting to sound like Bubba talking about shrimp to Forrest Gump.
I was branded several times because of potatoes. Having moved from Idaho to Utah in the ninth grade, I was soon nicknamed Spud. Years later, my Texas friends dubbed me Tater. Given our current isolation predicament, I am a self-dubbed couch potato, and none of these monikers bother me. If you are from Idaho, there is a good chance at some point you will be teased about potatoes.
Needling aside, this noble plant was first domesticated in the Andes mountains of Southern Peru and Northern Bolivia. There are approximately 5,000 types of potatoes in the world, with Peru having approximately 4,000 varieties (3,000 are grown commercially).
Wild potatoes can be poisonous to humans and other animals and are from the nightshade plant family that includes tomatoes and tobacco. It is exotic to see a diverse potato market in Peru, and all 5,000 varieties trace themselves back to an original plant from the Incan highlands.
The original russet was first cultivated in 1870 by farmer Luther Burbank in Massachusetts. Brought to Idaho, it flourished in our volcanic soil and now accounts for 70 percent of the potato market in North America.
The Russet Burbank makes excellent french fries, and it has been written that Jack Simplot and Ray Kroc sealed a deal with a handshake that made the Simplot Company the largest domestic suppliers of potatoes for McDonald’s, a business relationship that still exists. The potato was also the inspiration for the first toy ever marketed on television — Mr. Potato.
It’s no exaggeration to state the potato influenced world history. It was brought back to the old world at the end of the 16th century by Spanish explorers. It soon took hold due to its versatility, which included a low rate of spoilage, its bulk that satisfied hunger and its cheapness. Its delicious taste surely aided the process.
In 1785 in Europe, potatoes were discussed in "Bon Jardinier": “There is no vegetable about which so much has been written and so much enthusiasm has been shown. ... The poor should be quite content with this food stuff.” I knew there was a beneficial reason to growing up poor.
By 1845, potatoes were raised on one-third of all arable land in Ireland. Me being an American is connected to Ireland’s history with potatoes. My great-grandmother was a member of the Joyce family that started the oldest family-owned ranch in Idaho over in the Owyhee country. The ranch was established in 1865 by Matt Joyce who left Ireland in 1849.
Matt Joyce’s daughter married a Swisher, and one of their sons made it to Pocatello where he and his wife raised 11 children. My mother, Ann, was the youngest of that Pocatello brood and is the only one still living as her last sibling, my uncle Jack, died recently from COVID-19.
Much of the Irish immigration to the United States came about due to the failure of one crop. A blight infested Ireland’s potato fields which led to the Irish Famine years from 1845 to 1849. During this time, it is estimated 1 million people died in Ireland due to starvation and disease and another million immigrated to other countries.
The decline wasn’t stopped until near the end of the 20th century, and at that point Ireland’s population stood at less than half of the pre-famine level of 8 million. But for potatoes, my ancestors might still be residing in the land of leprechauns, and I would not be writing insufferable columns in Idaho.
Despite the impact from the Irish famine years, the potato is credited with having substantially increased old word population growth by diminishing famine cycles during the first two centuries after it found its way to European shores. This hardy staple is now enjoyed world-wide, and China has become the greatest producer of potatoes on the planet.
Someday we are going to be free of this coronavirus maelstrom. In the interim, acts of potato charity and otherwise will help us all to survive and get through this difficult time, and it’s not surprising that an Idahoan initiated a gesture of kindness that spread across America.
When normalcy returns, consider visiting the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot. If you have never been there, it is worth the trip as I have barely scratched the skin of this delicious vegetable’s story that has influenced human history.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.