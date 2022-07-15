I’m sure I’ll get no argument when I say our current economy is putting a strain on personal budgets. As any fiscally responsible person would do, we evaluate what’s important to us and apply our available funds appropriately. Economic challenges shouldn’t cause us to have to scrimp on the basics to ensure the health and welfare of our beloved companions. This is when we need them the most!
Pet care expenses can add up. Even the basics such as pet food can quickly add up and put a strain on the family budget. Buy a bag of kibble here, a few new toys there, and then add in the annual wellness visit to your vet. You may be surprised when you look closely at the total cost of responsible pet care.
Regardless of cost, a pet’s companionship is priceless. Caring for these family members may require some financial sacrifices, but the unconditional love, slobbery kisses and sweet kitten purrs makes it all worthwhile. Sadly, many animals end up in our municipal shelter because their owners can't afford their care any longer. Utilizing all the available local animal welfare organization resources with a realistic idea of the cost helps ensure you can give your pet the "forever home" they deserve.
Annual Expenses for Dogs and Cats
Surgical Vet Visits: dog, $426; cat $214
Food: dog, $259; cat $228
Kennel Boarding: dog, $229; cat, $120
Routine Veterinary Care: dog, $212; cat, $160
Grooming: dog, $73; cat, $43
Vitamins: dog, $58; cat, $54
Food Treats: dog, $76; cat, $58
Toys: dog, $48; cat, $31
Average Yearly Cost: dog, $1,381; cat, $908
Ten-Year Average Cost: dog, $13,810; cat, $9,080
(Source: The American Pet Products Association 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey)
The Annual Expenses listed above are a couple years old, so the real costs due to our current elevated inflation rates can be much higher. Also, if that’s not enough, supply chain issues that can limit the fundamental availability of pet food are only worsening these challenges.
One food assistance opportunity for residents is provided by the Bannock Humane Society (BHS). Every third Wednesday of the month BHS provides pet food, obtained through donations, for those in need. Initially, due to COVID-19 restrictions, BHS implemented a drive through process to facilitate distribution at their Barton Road location. The only requirement for receiving this food is that your furry friends need to be spayed or neutered.
On the third Wednesday of each month, BHS typically starts handing out food at approximately 6:30 p.m. As indicated by Danielle Lewis-Ekstrom (president of BHS) there has been an increase in need for pet food since about March of this year and folks start lining up about 5:30 PM. During the past two months of these distributions, BHS has run out of food for distribution.
To help address this increase in need, the All About the Animals Coalition (AAA) is working toward establishing a centralized food pantry where pet food will be available for distribution. Additionally, this pantry will be created to also ensure a ready supply of food is available to all local animal welfare organizations. AAA folks working on this program expect its implementation before the end of summer this year.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices on 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Portneuf Animal Welfare Society: pocatellopaws.org
Bannock Humane Society: www.bannockhumanesociety.org
Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue: a2arescue.godaddysites.com
Bannock Feral Friends: www.facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter: www.pocatelloshelterfriends.org
Fort Hall ROAR: www.facebook.com/FHROAR/
Bingham County Humane Society: www.binghamcountyhumane.org
Snake River Animal Shelter: www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org
All About the Animals Coalition: www.facebook.com/aaabetterworld
Kelly Boodry is a local animal advocate.