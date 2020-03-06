Four of Idaho’s highest-profile and well-respected corporations penned a joint letter recently to the chair and vice-chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee, encouraging them to reject two pieces of legislation that would protect biological girls and women athletes from having to compete against transgender females — biological males who identify as female. The second bill would require birth certificates to reflect the biological sex at birth — not a later change in gender identity.
In addition to Chobani, HP, Clif Bar, and Micron’s joint letter, Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters shared similar but more general concerns in a letter of his own to top Senate leaders.
Just to give some context, I’m writing this very column on my super reliable HP desktop, which very likely has Micron memory chips inside. I’m a big fan of both Chobani and Clif bars, and an even bigger fan of the Idaho National Lab and its mission.
But sometimes, dangit, the truth is really important to me. These letters are inappropriate virtue signaling — in a way that only escalates, complicates, and publicizes the controversy over these tricky issues. Legislation, generally, should reflect the will and protect the rights and well-being of Idaho’s citizens, not comply with the hiring preferences of large corporations like Chobani and HP.
Surely these CEOs are not advocates of depriving talented, hard-working biologically female athletes of their athletic merit, in order to widen their external hiring pool. Who among us are willing to allow our teenage daughters to lose a deserved track medal or championship — just so Hewlett-Packard can attract a few more qualified applicants and bolster their “diversity and inclusion” credentials?
Without a doubt, these legislative leaders have legions of voices pushing them in one direction or another. Now even more come along — large voices no doubt — that hopefully will not elevate in the legislative process cultivating corporate cultures above what so many Idahoans believe are simply common sense measures to protect the progress girls and women have made in sports over the past few decades.
Furthermore, the public letter places these lawmakers in a difficult position. If they table the measures, they appear weak and beholden to public corporate pressure. If they allow a vote in committee and it passes, they’ll be accused of bigotry.
Also, notice the letters were addressed only to leadership. Not rank and file, and not the public at large. A handful of CEOs pressuring only those with the power to kill legislation before it’s considered by the full body. It feels elitist at best, but these letters coming from self-appointed ambassadors of “inclusion” are rich with hypocrisy when in the very same breath they want to exclude the full senate from voting. It’s almost as though the full body of senators can’t be trusted to get the vote… correct, in which case “inclusion” ain't so important.
My cynical inner politico tells me a number of these rank and file senators secretly hope the bill gets stuck in a drawer, because their constituents are at odds with the daily political pressures at the statehouse, and nobody wants that whirlwind. And my cynical inner PR guy tells me that these corporations might not be affected in the least by how these bills turn out, but had to publicly pay their dues with a politically correct letter to prove their wokeness.
Either way, I’ll keep hammering away on my HP computer, enjoying some Chobani greek yogurt with a Clif Bar, because these companies are important to Idaho. I just want them to stay in their lane.
Associated Press award-winning columnist Neal Larson of Idaho Falls is a conservative talk show host on KID Newsradio 106.3 and 92.1, heard weekday mornings from 6:00 to 10:00. Read more of his work and contact him at www.neallarson.com.