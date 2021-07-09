I spent some time in Lancaster, California, which is close to a center where a scientific team worked to bring in the space shuttle. It is also the home of the Flat Earth Society. You read that right. The society has its headquarters there, and they truly believe the Earth is flat. They refuse to accept what most of us would consider incontrovertible proof that the Earth is round. The Earth photos taken by astronauts are fake, they say, and the first moon landing was shot in a studio. If you argue that a radio signal will pinpoint one’s location anywhere in the universe, they will vehemently deny that fact. What is disturbing is that so many people in the Flat Earth Society are often quite articulate and well-educated.
We can make the leap from individuals who deny science for whatever reason, including a refusal to get vaccinated, to people who believe in outlandish conspiracy theories.
Despite a thorough investigation of the John Kennedy assassination using the Zapruder film, computer models and precise ballistic tests, many Americans still insist it was a secret cabal that took out President Kennedy. For some, it is hard to believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, firing an Italian carcano bolt action war rifle, an inferior weapon by any standard. The ballistic tests are impossible to refute. The investigators now can plot exactly what happened on Nov. 22, 1963.
Why is even the most exhaustive investigation still dismissed?
Conspiracy theories can be fun. There is an enjoyable film with Mel Gibson and Julia Roberts called "Conspiracy Theory," involving a cab driver who is full of wild delusions. Mel Gibson’s cabbie in the film is Jerry Fletcher who has heard too many shock jocks on talk radio. He harangues his nervous customers with stories of dangerous right-wing militias who will defend America against the United Nations. There is a NASA plan to assassinate the president with an earthquake triggered by the space shuttle. The irony and major turning point is that one of Fletcher’s wild conspiracy theories turns out to be true and he becomes a target of a real cabal. His worst paranoid nightmare becomes a reality.
"Conspiracy Theory" is a pop film — entertainment.
We can no longer assume that most thinking people don’t take conspiracy theories seriously. When QAnon asserted that a cabal of Satanic cannibalistic pedophiles ran a global sex trafficking ring and tried to destroy President Donald Trump, that theory took on credibility. When a conspiracy theory leads to violence — and the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol is an example — then it becomes truly disturbing.
Another notion that Antifa headquartered in Venezuela actually switched the votes in 2020 and gave Joe Biden the presidency over Donald Trump seems beyond comprehension, and yet that kind of thinking possibly inspired the Capitol attack.
According to CBS News, recent evidence indicates that local militias who are anti-government are becoming more threatening than America’s enemies like Al-Qaida or the Taliban. Perhaps the most disturbing fact of all is that incorrect information — the “real” false news — spreads more quickly than factual news.
What can be done? We can educate our youth. At the moment, that does not include critical race theory, which is not taught in primary or secondary schools, a current controversy blown out of proportion. We can broadcast the facts backed by evidence and counter all the false theories.
Unfortunately, there will be many who still believe a secret cabal, probably Democrats, run the world. When distorted beliefs lead to violence, the country’s security is threatened.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”