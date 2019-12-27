”Necessity of action takes away the fear of the act, and makes bold resolution the favorite of fortune.” — Francis Quarles
Be it here resolved that the conservative citizens of this nation do hereby make and dedicate their efforts to these New Year’s resolutions in 2020:
1. We will move no farther to the left on the political scale. We are as close to socialism as we want to be. We believe, instead, in the principles of life, liberty and property. We want to live our lives freely with the liberty to pursue our dreams unfettered by government control. We want to keep the fruits of our labor; be it wealth or property. We want to freely use or distribute that property as we see fit. We believe in personal responsibility and will live with the consequences of our actions. We believe that no government is greater than the rights of the individual. We, also, expect the government to act with a primacy to protect those rights. Put Karl Marx out to pasture.
2. We will only have conversations about gun control if the they are comprehensive. The intent of citizens on the Left to forcibly confiscate firearms from legal gun owners — as stated many times by former Democrat Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke — needs to be openly on the table of discussion. Let all Americans decide. A test lab for this situation will occur in Virginia in January when the new all Democrat coalition takes control of government there. Initially, they have stated that they will institute a mandatory surrender of certain firearms. All of us can watch how that goes for the Left.
Further, it needs to be clearly stated that those of us who own weapons want to keep them for the same reason that others would like to take them away — power. Our forefathers understood that the tendency of all government forms was toward tyranny and that the surest safeguard for the citizenry was to arm themselves. As we move toward centralization politically, let’s have the truth out in the open.
Finally, we will not have meaningful discussions without acknowledging the deleterious effects of brutal video games and violent movies on kids. For the Left to continue to deny that these mediums have no influence on violence is the same specious argument that a porn addict never became an addict because pornography was readily available on the internet.
3. We will fight to stop all illegal immigration. We will argue for a moratorium on all immigration until decisions are made about what we are going to do with the 22 million illegals currently in our country. Citizenship in the United States should have value and not just given to every Ethiopian, Nicaraguan or Chinese person who can walk across the Rio Grande. Every sovereign nation has the right to invite, or not, whomever might be a future citizen and by whatever criteria that nation decides. We have been told that anyone who can get here, by any means, is to be let in and given full citizenship rights. This must stop.
And if it does, we promise to quit calling (for now) any illegal alien an “undocumented Democrat voter.”
4. We will have no further discussions about climate change until the Church of Environmentalism sends some of their missionaries, like Greta Thunberg or AOC, to China or India or Mexico. These nations are the biggest carbon emitters on planet Earth. When the Church gets the water and air of these nations as clean as ours, then we can discuss step 2.
5. We will no longer participate in identity politics. When discussing political issues having profound effects on our society, we are all Americans first — not African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Transgender-Americans, or Catholic-Americans — just Americans. This continual balkanization of our Nation by disruptive Leftist organizations is tearing apart the social fabric and societal cohesion of our citizenry. We will strive to eliminate this deleterious activity.
- 6. We will not condone hate in speech or in actions by the Left any longer. Hapless, would-be-omnipotent AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) stated to a crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally that the United States was a “fascist” country. Robert De Niro on a podcast with liberal film maker Michael Moore opined that “someone should just throw a bag of st in Trump’s face to humiliate him”
This is what you do when you can’t win in the arena of ideas; hurl vulgar invectives and utter uneducated, nonsensical statements. As a distinct group of Bible-thumping, gun-toting deplorables, we abhor the Left’s vacuousness and crassness and are going to state so in this next millennia.
That such resolutions must be made in 21st century America is a travesty. But the old Reagan adage that “freedom is but one generation away from extinction” has never been more true.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.