I have decided to challenge Democrat incumbent James Ruchti in the 2022 election for the Idaho State Legislature, House of Representatives, District 29 Seat B.
I decided to run for the Idaho Legislature because I believe I can provide a voice in Boise that reflects the values and priorities of our community. I believe our current representative has consistently voted against the values held by the overwhelming majority of the people of Pocatello and District 29.
We are not a woke leftist community. Our city and district generally support American and family values, and there is no reason why we should be represented by a radical leftist in Boise. Our Democrat representative has repeatedly voted against the interests of our citizens. Some examples from Ruchti’s voting record include:
— Opposing a bill that would curb the governor’s power to deem certain businesses “non-essential” and force them to close (Idaho House Bill 135).
— Opposing a bill that would prohibit the killing of an unborn child once a heartbeat can be detected (Idaho House Bill 366).
— Opposing a bill that would ban biological males from competing in girls’ sports (Idaho House Bill 500).
— Opposing a bill that banned Marxist racial propaganda such as critical race theory from being taught in public schools (Idaho House Bill 377).
I see a future where Idaho businesses can operate without the fear of being forced to close their doors anytime elected officials see fit, where representatives can be counted on to stand up to unconstitutional federal and state mandates that violate God-given liberties, and where parents can send their kids to school without the concern of radical indoctrination.
It is time for a District 29 to send a conservative, patriotic representative to the Capitol. It is time to retire the radical left. Send me to Boise and I will fight for our children’s freedom. Freedom from lockdowns and mandates, freedom from radical indoctrination and freedom from fiscal tyranny.
Jake Stevens grew up in Eagle as one of eight children. He planted roots in Pocatello in 2010 and graduated from Idaho State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems. Stevens served as a non-commissioned officer in the Army Reserve prior to receiving his commission as a warrant officer, specializing in network operations. He and his wife, Jordan, have two sons and enjoy spending time outdoors with their kids. Stevens is a member of the Army Reserve. Use of his military rank or job titles does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Army of the Department of Defense.