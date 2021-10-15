How is a “statesman” different from a “politician”?
An insightful answer was given by former Utah Sen. Jake Garn, who, after a heated Senate debate, explained:
“A statesman is willing to compromise power to achieve principle. Politicians compromise principles to obtain power.”
In August, Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin poured his soul out to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, admonishing, “I am deeply concerned that the continuing stimulus put forth by the Fed, and proposals for additional fiscal stimulus, will lead to our economy overheating and to unavoidable inflation taxes that hard working Americans cannot afford.”
Manchin opposes his party’s $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” plan, preferring to spend no more than $1.5 trillion. He’s wrong about that. The $1.9 trillion already spent at the beginning of the year was sufficient to produce inflation. Another $1.5 trillion will just super-charge a cycle of “stagflation” leaving everyone in the poorhouse.
So, while Manchin gets the number wrong, he is right on the principle. A law of physics called the “conservation of matter and energy,” means no Act of Congress creates more wealth, wealth being defined as “the things that humans need in order to lead peaceful, healthy, and enjoyable lives.” All Congress can do is take, or “pretend to borrow,” the wealth of others and reallocate it to a different purpose. I say “pretend” because Congress has yet to grapple with an actual plan to pay any debt off.
One of the mechanisms to “reallocate” wealth is to steal it, bit by bit, piece by piece, robbing it from everything paid for with a dollar. When Congress creates money by willing it into existence, it doesn’t create wealth, just more “trading tokens” for wealth. Not unexpectedly, as the ratio of tokens (dollars) available with which to purchase wealth goes up, the result is “inflation.” Everything costs more.
Manchin understands inflation as un-American, despicable, and corrupt use of government power. He decries it as “a radical overhaul of the structure of our nation.”
A good example proving Manchin right comes from the Bible. It’s the story of manna. In that story Israelites led by Moses were instructed to eat only the manna they had gathered that morning. Stored manna "bred worms and stank."
The author of Exodus explains this form of sustenance served the purpose of “humbling the children of Israel that they might acknowledge the Lord, their God, each day.”
In some ways, inflation is the opposite of manna. It destroys family budgets, devalues a day’s work and degrades individual buying-power. But it also swallows savings, undermining the very motive for working hard, living frugally and setting aside for a future goal.
Like manna, inflation forces immediate consumption. Manna humbled the Israelites, but inflation compels an entire nation’s obedience to a very different Power: the creators of currency.
An America wracked by crippling inflation is not the America celebrated at a typical West Virginian Fourth of July. Joe Manchin knows this and opposes Biden’s spending spree based on this principle.
One of Seattle’s members of Congress, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, along with her Congressional Progressive Caucus members like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and their Senate idyll, Bernie Sanders, have viciously attacked Manchin for his position on the spending bill.
“We wanted to spend $6 trillion, and $3.5 trillion is already the result of a major, major compromise. (Manchin) doesn’t get to dictate to the rest of Congress,” they told the Washington Post.
They forget that Manchin’s decision to caucus as a Democrat is the only reason they have power in Congress. They now claim that power as “theirs” and ask Manchin to compromise his principles.
Compromising principle to maintain power? I can disagree with a statesman like Sen. Manchin and still respect him. But this is why I loathe politicians.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.