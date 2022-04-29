The Pocatello Run With The Big Dogs (RWTBD) has a long, proud history. The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS) have organized this annual fundraising event for a quarter century. The first event came together 25 years ago to help raise funds to build a new Pocatello Animal Shelter to replace the existing inadequate facility.
In addition to organizing the first annual RWTBD fundraiser, FPAS volunteers conducted an information campaign at public meetings, community events and with local organizations to encourage passage of a $2.8 million bond to build a new, modern facility to take care of our beloved community animals.
As a result, in the fall of 2012, the citizens of Pocatello passed a bond to pay for the new Pocatello Animal Shelter. Because the plans were already drawn up, due largely to funds raised through the RWTBD events, building the new shelter started shortly after the bond was passed.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of local animal advocacy groups and citizen support for animal welfare, Pocatello’s new, 15,278 sq foot animal shelter opened its doors in February, 2015.
RWTBD has become a local tradition and an established way to raise funds to continue to support the Pocatello Animal Shelter. This year’s quarter century anniversary RWBD event was especially noteworthy because it fostered the already growing collaboration among local animal advocacy and welfare groups and the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Volunteers from FPAS, local organizations, and the shelter served on the RWTBD planning committee and provided volunteers for the event. Various local animal welfare organizations took advantage of free information tables to share their efforts with attendees.
As I visited various information tables and talked with the volunteers from other animal welfare organizations, it became apparent to me how significant this historical event has become. It is a gathering of not only participating community dog owners and lovers, but also businesses who support animal welfare in our community; veterinarians who care for our furry family members; and animal advocacy organizations who discuss issues and strategies, and frequently cooperate to resolve many of our current community animal welfare dilemmas.
Putting faces to names I read about during area animal welfare investigations, and in some cases, people I had communicated with only by email or social media was a tremendous experience for me personally. Based on conversations with others in attendance, the sense of collaborative team work and focus on animals rather than maintaining turf-based silos was positive for everyone. Organizations are always
more effective in achieving their shared goals when they work together, openly discussing concerns and collaborative solutions.
At the end of the day, the success of this event is primarily due to the wonderful folks in our community who sign up because they own and care about animals. It is an exuberant demonstration of support and concern for animals by our Pocatello/Chubbuck/Fort Hall residents. They are willing to endure the quirky Idaho weather that seems to never deliver us a warm, sunny, great weather event day. (However, it also did not snow or rain, so it could have been much worse.)
Our participants put up with digital quirks in the check-in process and use the time standing in lines to pet others’ dogs and chat with friends and new acquaintances. They forgive us volunteers our missteps with perseverance and grace.
Sharing an environment in which excited dogs are hopping around with joyful anticipation and owners are oohing and aahing over each other’s darling furries and laughing together at all the doggy foibles is worth every minute spent planning, assembling goodie bags, and contacting potential sponsors. The vendor/sponsors and animal organization information tables rounded out the event to make it fun as well as educational and a fund-raising success. Thank you, everyone!
If not for the generous support of the 25th annual RWTBD sponsors, this event would not be possible. Please support these local animal loving organizations:
Community Animal Hospital PC, Citizens Community Bank,Westmark Credit Union, Shaver Pharmacy, Pom Poso Place, Lookout Credit Union, Portneuf Medical Center, Oak Mountain Dental, SLT Graphics, Alameda Pet Hospital, Bill’s Beans, East Idaho Credit Union, Barrie’s Ski and Sports, Jaker’s Bar and Grill, Pocatello Pet Lodge, Outer Limits Fun Zone, Debbie Brooks Realtor, Sportsman's Warehouse, Amy’s Kitchen, McKee’s Pet, Garden & Feed Centers, SignUp Signs & Graphics, Elmer’s Restaurant, ButterBurr’s Restaurant, Idaho Central Credit Union, Alta Animal Hospital, Tractor Supply Co, Culligan Water, Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue, Toyota and Sanctuary Wealth Management.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
— Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS): pocatellopaws.org
— Bannock Humane Society (BHS): bannockhumanesociety.org
— Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue (A2A): a2arescue.godaddysites.com
— Bannock Feral Friends (BFF): facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
— Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS): pocatelloshelterfriends.org
— Fort Hall ROAR: facebook.com/FHROAR
— Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS): binghamcountyhumane.org
— Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS): snakeriveranimalshelter.org
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.