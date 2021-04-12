Monday
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 4:05 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a free Medicare enrollment educational event regarding what Medicare means for you at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Silver Key Benefits office, 475 Yellowstone Ave., Suite D, in Pocatello. Seating is limited, so please RSVP. For more information, contact Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715 or Shelbi Ferdinand at 208-680-0585.
• The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, such as social distancing, masks, etc. For more information, message 208-244-2633.
• A Southeast Idaho Community Town Hall Meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Chubbuck City Hall, 5160 Yellowstone Ave. Want to discuss the important issues facing our community and state? Join Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough, Chubbuck City Mayor Kevin England and your neighbors for a community discussion
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on the play “Reasons to Be Pretty” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. This production is for mature audiences. Masks are required.
