I have read that one can actually die of a broken heart. There is a medical condition called “Broken Heart Syndrome,” where sudden stressors like grief, fear and extreme anger can prompt physical symptoms mimicking a heart attack. (See, John Hopkins online medical report, Broken Heart Syndrome, by M.D., Ilan Shor Wittstein).
The condition can weaken the heart muscle and become life threatening. Women over the age of 55 are particularly susceptible to the malady. Some say I have a well-developed feminine side (I took that as a compliment), and being solidly over 55, I can attest that the syndrome affects men as well.
I recall breaking up with my first love after high school. That was emotionally painful, and I found myself doubting my decision. When I realized it was over (her heart was broken, too), I was deeply depressed for months.
A nasty lesion developed on my face the size of a silver dollar during that troubled time. I assumed I had contracted leprosy and went to see a doctor. The physician asked if I had been under extreme duress. When I explained my situation, he advised that these lesions occur when humans are severely stressed. I left his office vowing to never let my heart be that vulnerable again — it wasn’t worth dying from a broken heart.
It was easier to make that vow than it was to keep it. When you lose someone you love through death or otherwise, it’s common to fall back into a dark well. I was stuck there for five months after losing my friend Mark last October and struggled for months to find positive energy anywhere.
A friend invited me to attend a ceremony last December with an 80-year-old Mayan shaman in Mexico. With no communication, she brushed my body “heartily” for several minutes with a large handful of herbs. She then touched my chest and said, “su corazón es muy pesado,” (your heart is very heavy). That shaman wasn’t getting any argument from me. It felt like a rock had been sitting on the top of my heart since October.
That heaviness stayed perched until mid-March when I woke up one morning and the weight was gone. I felt palpable relief, and life has become more positive with each passing day. I realize I have written many pessimistic columns regarding the human condition during my window of darkness.
It’s easy to find negativity in our world. America is a fractured, political train-wreck; Putin is another tyrant senselessly destroying Ukraine; we continue filling our life-sustaining atmosphere with carbon pollution while caring solely about today’s dollar; inflation rages world-wide, and the rich keep getting richer in America while the middle class disappears.
However, I’m starting to see positive light. The world is fairly united in its efforts to contain Russia’s naked aggression. Putin has revealed his true colors and Russia’s military weakness. He has already lost this war, no matter the outcome, and will eventually fall from power due to his miscalculation. The world needs to stand fast against this loser as sanctions should not be lifted until Russia is stopped in its tracks.
Containing Putin’s madness is far more important for long-term order than the temporary added price of energy and other commodities. Consider, too, that strategic concerns will force the world to further reduce its reliance upon toxic carbon fuels.
I find comfort reading that a Michigan politician pushed back strongly against the lies being spread that she promotes pedophiles. What person with a brain actually believes this crap?
The legislative efforts by privileged white Americans throughout the U.S. to turn back the clock (aided by the U.S. Supreme Court) will bring about counter political reactions. You can only protect the privileged minority for so long before that kettle will boil over.
Racial minorities are not trying to “replace us.” They want a fair economic system with equal access to education, health care, housing, etc. Our capitalist system has been unfairly skewed toward the wealthy, and that is the main factor killing the American dream for people of all colors.
These negative forces will prompt political movements and candidates who will work to right the imbalances. The majority of Americans understand that returning to the “idyllic fifties” isn’t a viable option in today’s America.
I’m positive our country will eventually emerge from the current fear mongering and darkness swirling about America. The alternative is too dark to seriously contemplate.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.