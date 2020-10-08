In 2016, a thousand employees worked at the Navajo Generating Station power plant and the nearby Kayenta coal mine on the Navajo Nation near Page, Arizona. Today there are almost none.
This matters because those now mostly unemployed coal miners and coal-fired power plant operators have friends and family in Arizona and elsewhere who were given hope when an astute politician promised to look out for their jobs. Their jobs are gone and they’re being mostly ignored by that politician. That says much, and it's about more than politics.
Coal has been struggling to compete in the marketplace of energy for decades. It is required for making steel, but our steel now comes mostly from countries where iron ore and coal are cheaper to mine or buy and steel is cheaper to produce.
Alternative energy from wind farms and solar power is now much less expensive than electricity from coal-fired plants. While coal and natural gas produce similar amounts of greenhouse gases, burning coal spews air- and water-polluting mercury and sulfur that cheaper natural gas doesn’t. The combination of less expensive, cleaner energy sources amounts to a perfect storm of replacements for coal.
The head-winds facing coal were known four years ago. Whether those troubles were ignored, or just underestimated, by then-candidate Donald Trump is your call. We do know he astutely recognized that the thousands of unemployed or underemployed former coal miners, and those around them, made an ideal poster-group for the social harm and disruption that can come from economic change and off-shoring of jobs when their human costs are neglected.
He exploited the financial and social misery of coal miners and their communities, and through them countless others in steel and manufacturing jobs across the country, by promising to “bring coal back.” The message worked. Trump won Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by margins that were razor thin, but with those states he won the presidency in the Electoral College.
The problem for him is what to do now. This year, 31 percent fewer tons of coal are being mined in the U.S. than were mined in 2016. Coal industry stocks this week are down about 85 percent over 2016 according to the Dow Jones Coal Index. There are over a thousand fewer coal miners than in 2016. Over 400 of the jobs lost were from Arizona’s Kayenta mine.
The administration offered help, of course. Cutting clean air and water regulations and other aid to Navajo Power-Kayenta amounted to over a $1 billion federal subsidy for that one power plant and mine, the New York Times estimated this month.
It wasn’t enough to make Navajo Power electricity competitive with massive solar farms in the Arizona, California and Nevada deserts and new wind farms in the midwest. It wasn’t enough for investors to continue putting money into that plant when faced with a changing energy future.
Hillary Clinton saw, but failed to truly appreciate, the coal to jobs connection that sank her presidential campaign. It is ironic Trump may now be in the same boat.
He saw the discontent, but his solution was to help investors and big companies. The harmed individuals and communities, then and now, have gotten promises but not much more.
Infrastructure spending would have produced good-paying jobs and injected needed economic stimulus into many smaller communities in America. Despite Republicans controlling both houses of Congress in the first two years of his presidency, though, Trump got little infrastructure work started. The pandemic has derailed what might have been done this year.
Trump’s infrastructure plan sounded big — $1.5 trillion big — but all but $200 billion of that was from state, local and private spending that he had no power over. Even Republican representatives questioned where the money would come from. To date, there has not been a single Congressional package toward Trump’s most popular proposal in 2016: infrastructure spending.
Money has an enormous impact on American politics. From huge, dark-money donations to congressional lobbyists, money elects politicians and then crafts laws. In 2016, both Trump and Clinton had to rely on rich donors to fund their campaigns.
Spending too much time in a bubble of billionaires and millionaires, though, may blind a politician to an important fact. Most voters in America are not wealthy. As Clinton learned the hard way, the votes of regular folks matter. Now it may be the president’s turn to learn this, too.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.