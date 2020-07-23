Flirting with defamation directed at an Idaho taxpayer and family-owned small business is a shameful way to introduce one's candidacy for public office (even a Democrat's candidacy), but that's exactly what would-be politician Travis Oler did in his July 17 article in the Idaho State Journal.
The aspiring Democrat conspicuously omitted his party affiliation while painting my company Money Metals Exchange and me personally as a puppeteer of the Idaho Republican Party platform along with the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
We formed our Eagle, Idaho-based small business in late 2010 with almost no capital and a single employee — two years after the Idaho Republican Party added platform language supporting sound money policies for the Gem State, one of America’s top gold and silver mining jurisdictions over the years.
Although Money Metals Exchange is now only 10 years old, our nationally focused company has been named the No. 1 precious metals dealer in the United States by an industry ratings group.
When Idaho Republicans began expressing, through the party platform, formal opposition to the inflation-creating, debt-encouraging Federal Reserve System and reaffirming the merits of gold and silver as money (in keeping with Article I, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution), I happened to be out fighting compulsory unionism in my prior role as vice president of National Right to Work.
At the time Idaho Republicans first added the sound money plank during the June 2008 party convention, I was quite preoccupied with my job of defending American workers who lost their jobs for refusing to join a union — or who were beaten up, stabbed and occasionally killed for daring to provide for their families during union-boss ordered strikes.
I suspect my personal background gives this Democrat conspiracy theorist yet another reason to be angry. But for the avoidance of doubt, let me confirm I was not the architect of Idaho’s job-producing Right to Work law either! I was barely entering puberty when Idaho voters put it on the books in 1986.
Similarly, the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) doesn’t deserve the credit for writing language opposing runaway inflation and government fiat money into the Idaho GOP platform. Like Money Metals Exchange, IFF was not yet in existence.
Huh, so I guess it was some plain old Idaho Republicans who drafted and adopted and the sound money plank. And good for them.
Meanwhile, since IFF consistently supports the Constitution, limited government and lower taxes, it’s no surprise the policy group supported Republican Majority Leader Mike Moyle's sound money bill (House Bill 449) in 2018, which sought to exclude both capital gains and losses on gold and silver from Idaho taxable income.
Under current law, taxpayers cannot deduct their ongoing capital losses from inflation when holding Federal Reserve Note dollars over time, so why should they be assessed taxes on nominal "gains" from monetary metals when they’re caused by fiat currency devaluation?
IFF only gave Moyle's simple, two-paragraph bill a "plus one" Freedom Index rating because it was a very small tax cut. Meanwhile, its passage would have zero impact on my company’s own tax obligations because we hold gold and silver as working inventory, not capital assets.
House Bill 449 was a straightforward, intellectually consistent bill, similar to laws already enacted in Arizona and Utah.
As a tax-and-spend Democrat, Travis Oler may be pleased to learn that the bill he apparently despises would also require Idahoans to add back any federally deducted capital losses on gold and silver, where applicable, thereby paying more income taxes to Idaho in such circumstances.
Rep. Moyle’s sound money bill passed the Idaho House with the support of every single Republican and the Democrat's own minority leader, making it more bi-partisan than many bills, especially in a state where Democrats have only mustered enough public support to hold roughly a dozen House seats.
The Federal Reserve policy of inflation and currency debasement hurts everyone, but especially wage-earners, retirees or those living on a fixed income. Prices were stable for the first 130 years of our nation’s history, but that all changed with the Federal Reserve Act. Ending this corrupt system of fiat money is something everyone can support.
Stefan Gleason is president of Money Metals Exchange, a national precious metals dealer based in Eagle, Idaho. Money Metals also publishes the Sound Money Index, which ranks the policies of 50 states on a dozen criteria.