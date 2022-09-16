Ezra Klein, in his book “Why We’re Polarized,” cites a 2016 Pew survey that revealed that Republicans who had moved from a “mostly unfavorable” to a “very unfavorable” view of Democrats, increased their likelihood of voting by 12 points; while those who had moved to a deeper admiration for the Republican Party showed only a 6-point increase.
When those same Republicans were asked whether they had contributed money to a candidate or partisan group in the past few years, of those who now held a “very unfavorable” view of Democrats, the likelihood of their doing so was 11 points higher, while those who experienced a “very favorable view” of Republicans produced an increase of only 3 points.
It seems odd, and somehow wrong, that hatred of the opposing political party is a more powerful motivator for voter activity than confidence in one’s own party. Furthermore, a traditional perspective on how democracy works describes the voting process as essentially one in which a citizen first undertakes a rational review of his or her needs and desires, then objectively assesses the promises of the candidates on the ballot, and finally votes for whichever candidate could be expected to best serve that citizen’s self-interest. Hatred doesn’t come into that picture.
Not surprisingly, that description of the voting process closely resembles the classical economist’s account of how the average citizen behaves as a consumer. Buying a product or service is assumed to be a rational process, with a calculation of costs and benefits and a clear goal of maximizing the citizen’s “utility.”
Yet a recent New York Times column asks the American public “Why Aren’t You voting in your Financial Self-interest?” Both above-mentioned models of voting and spending behavior were designed to simplify prediction by treating our vaunted intellectual abilities as the key element in how we perform those tasks. But we are more complicated creatures than that. No doubt our intellect exists, and is capable of remarkable achievements, but in much of what we assume to be intellectual activity, it turns out that we are actually employing our intellects to rationalize whatever our emotions and instincts have directed us to do.
One of those instincts is a strong aversion to being solitary, and a corresponding compulsion to join groups. Our earliest ancestors found safety, an ample food supply and reproductive success by living in groups. The basic moral code that we all utilize evolved to deal with small-group dynamics. And even now, when our species has overrun the earth and most of us live in human anthills, that instinct still asserts itself.
The urge to belong to groups is so strong that most of us belong to many of them, even though they often offer us no material rewards for doing so. Consider a dedicated fan of a sports team. That fan faithfully watches his or her team’s games and cheers it on, but for what? For nothing more than the happiness of witnessing its victories over its rivals. That illustrates an important presumption of group membership: that there is competition between the group to which you belong, and other, similar groups, and your group’s victories are an achievement crucial to the group’s success.
Political parties are, needless to say, joinable groups, and they have been centerstage actors in the process called “polarization.” Yet it’s also true that what works on the stage is ultimately a reflection of what the audience wants to see. The Republican and Democratic parties have configured themselves in response to the growing division of the American people, but in doing so they have also created a feedback loop that has intensified the differences between the public’s conservative and liberal political factions.
Polarization has occurred only over the past few decades largely because political parties before that didn’t think encouraging it was in their interest. For a good many years, both parties sought to appeal to a wide spectrum of political viewpoints and their platforms therefore overlapped substantially. In those days, voters often voted split tickets. Moreover, the Democratic Party, until 1964 (when the Civil Rights Act passed), was the home of the Dixiecrats and avoided taking a position on Jim Crow racism in order to sustain the congressional dominance that the Dixiecrats gave them.
But now, a great many Americans who have strong feelings and settled opinions about a variety of issues find that one of the major American political parties agrees with them about virtually everything, and the other thinks they are fools, dupes and miscreants. For those who end up in either party, the breadth of shared views — on religion, morality, family, popular culture, sex, economics, the environment — tends to make their group identity a primary component of their personal identity.
Is polarization a bad thing? Insofar as polarization has increased hostility between right- and left-wingers, and turned winning into the overriding goal of all concerned, it’s been destructive. Republicans unanimously oppose Democrat’s legislation primarily because it’s the opposition’s bill, not because it’s misguided. And since Republicans have realized that the left-right sorting of the voting public leaves them in the minority, the pursuit of winning at any cost has driven them not just to undermine the democratic process, but to seek support from more and more extreme factions on the right, such as the white supremacists, in order to increase their numbers.
On the other hand, polarization has brought considerable clarification to what conservatism and liberalism mean. There is a thread that runs through the ideologies and attitudes that polarization has brought together within each party. At the heart of liberalism is an openness to new experiences; at the heart of conservatism is a fear of change. Democrats imagine new horizons of less discrimination and fairer treatment of all citizens; Republicans see the disintegration of traditional values and the crumbling of a social structure within which they had status and were rewarded for what they had achieved.
If only we could profit from the clarity of the conceptual conflict by setting aside the disruptive passions that group loyalty arouses, polarization might be altogether beneficial. Unfortunately, we’re only human.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.