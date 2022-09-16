Leonard Hitchcock

Leonard Hitchcock

Ezra Klein, in his book “Why We’re Polarized,” cites a 2016 Pew survey that revealed that Republicans who had moved from a “mostly unfavorable” to a “very unfavorable” view of Democrats, increased their likelihood of voting by 12 points; while those who had moved to a deeper admiration for the Republican Party showed only a 6-point increase.

When those same Republicans were asked whether they had contributed money to a candidate or partisan group in the past few years, of those who now held a “very unfavorable” view of Democrats, the likelihood of their doing so was 11 points higher, while those who experienced a “very favorable view” of Republicans produced an increase of only 3 points.