It takes real talent to be both wrong and offensive from the first word of the title to the last phrase of a column, but one author last week managed to pull it off. I take it personally when someone assumes to speak of “our double standards” with no idea about my standards. Go online and read it. It’s a liberal, anti-American classic.
From its very first sentence, the “Our double standards” article is demonstrably wrong. The USA is absolutely not a peaceful nation. Our country goes to war, declared and undeclared, all the time. Thirty years in Afghanistan. Iraq, Lebanon, Granada, Panama… Google it, the list is long and global. The front page of the New York Times on the day I was born has the story of the first American casualty of the war in Vietnam (Indochina). Twenty-three years later, and there I was myself.
From world wars to Bosnia and Herzegovina, defending human rights has always been at least a part, and often a large part, of our motivation for fighting. Even when the USA supports unsavory despots it’s usually to thwart what we believed at the time was an even worse alternative. Have our leaders’ judgment always been perfect? Certainly not, but as an example, are human rights better under the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution than they were under the Shaw of Iran? What do you think, is Panama better off or not, human rights-wise, because the USA fought to remove Manuel Noriega?
Our soldiers are absolved from responsibility for actions they perform while carrying out lawful orders. They may be required to do things that are both illegal and immoral in civilian life. Soldiers kill, destroy, lie and actively terrorize the enemy. Under pain of court martial, soldiers are ordered to do things that put their lives at risk. Glory, medals and promotions go to the most successfully violent and the most courageous. The Golden Rule is set aside.
Do soldiers come home with clean hands? Are they hypocrites if they go to church in or out of uniform? Do our soldiers demonstrate a privileged double standard when they squeeze off a well aimed shot from a quality rifle or fire a computer-controlled howitzer against an ill-equipped and less well trained enemy?
Citizens who have lived in the peace and security of the USA should consider for a moment what it takes to hold the barbarians at bay. It’s a vicious, messy world out there. It seems there are always those who just don’t get it. In my war it was Hanoi Jane Fonda sitting on a North Vietnam anti aircraft gun. Now we have a fellow citizen babbling foolishness such as, “Until that jail in Cuba is closed, our country will never be viewed as a credible voice for human rights.”
The prisoners in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp are not “dissidents.” These are not some privileged Yale-ites shouting down conservative speakers. These are the barbarians who would burn you alive, rape your daughter and enslave your son if they had the chance.
Reaching back to our history of slavery and subsequent racism to call down shame on the USA over a jail in Cuba is quite a stretch. How much blood and how many billions of dollars does it take to make amends for the values of our ancestors? We’ve bled more, paid more and legislated more to repent than any nation in history. What any of that has to do with battlefield captives is tenuous at best.
I suppose the author of “Our double standards” would consider me a “war monger” because I volunteered to be an Army officer and went to Vietnam rather than to Canada. As an extra duty I was assigned two villages — one Buddhist, one Catholic. My mission there was to win their hearts and minds to the cause of an independent South Vietnam. I guess that made me one of those “dark chapters of America’s international track record of human rights violations.” (It’s so tempting to mock every double standard phrase, but space constraints me.)
I could tell you stories about the first time I touched a small child, or came up with school supplies, or cases of canned chocolate milk for the children. Back home those who labeled me a “baby killer” would surely mock my efforts to keep the troops on my base away from vulnerable Vietnamese girls, but the village priest sure thought it was a fine idea.
I felt as safe on night patrol with the local self-defense forces as I did with my own American draftees. I suppose I was “propping up a despotic government” all the while, but at the time it seemed more like I was saving my Buddhist friends from Viet Cong reprisals. But I suppose I should have known I was just a tool “to further capitalist objectives.”
What I do know is that my villages weren’t turned by the Viet Cong. What I do know is that my villagers knew I respected their religion and their culture. What I do know is that they wept when it was time for me to go home. As I write this column I can see hanging on my wall two small, laquared pictures; farewell gifts from my village friends that they could ill afford to give me.
What I also know is that bloviating liberals who know so little about the dark terrors of the world outside the USA, should refrain from writing about that which they can neither understand nor appreciate. Others have gotten their hands dirty and paid the personal price so our present day Hanoi Janes can live their clean-handed lives.
One rainy night with my patrol boys, just cooks and clerks who volunteered to serve as infantry soldiers, we lay silently in wait on a sandbar. We were ready to ambush anyone sneaking up to our base.
As I lay there freezing in thin jungle fatigues I began thinking. Here I am with 16 years of education. Inoculated to the point I couldn’t catch a cold. I’d traveled to Europe, been to symphonies and visited the greatest museums in the world. My rifle was the best money could buy. From the radio we carried I could call for Phantom jets or artillery fire. Worst case, I could humble myself and ask the nearby Marines to come and help out the Army.
Then I thought to myself, out there tonight there are illiterate men with parasites in their guts and rotten teeth in their mouths who probably have never traveled more than a hundred miles from where they were born. They are armed with cheap Chinese rifles that can’t shoot accurately for more than a couple of dozen yards. And yet with all my advantages and blessings I realized we had about a 50-50 chance of killing each other tonight.
Uncertain where this line of thought might take me, I forced myself to think about something else that night. Now I’m forcing myself to think charitable thoughts about someone who roundly disparages the USA and “our persistent double standards” while naively crying over 37 barbarians who only have one single standard and goal; the eradication of our way of life.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.