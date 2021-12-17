Since the 2016-17 school year, Idaho students have been required by state law to take and pass a civics exam using questions from the U.S. Citizenship Naturalization Test. Starting in seventh grade, students may take the test as many times as necessary and must pass it prior to high school graduation.
Students are required to know facts about the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, the Supreme Court and other important aspects of government.
Unfortunately, many of the questions on the test have answers based on textbook “facts,” not the current reality in American politics and government. Why not be fair to the kids by adding a dash of critical government theory to the required civics test content.
Let’s take questions concerning Congress as one example. Questions like this one: “Who does a U.S. senator represent?” Acceptable answers on the test are “citizens of their state” or “people of their state.”
Those “feel good” answers are so naïve they are actually kind of cute. Boy, if only it were so.
Mick Mulvaney, who most recently worked for the twice-impeached former president, explained how Congress worked while he served as a South Carolina Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives: “We had a hierarchy in my office in Congress. If you were a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn't talk to you. If you were a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.”
In a nutshell, Mulvaney spelled out that lobbyists representing special interests who gave him a campaign contribution could talk to him and he would listen. Those lobbyists who did not give him money couldn’t and he wouldn’t.
Mulvaney was a representative, not a senator, but I think that for some time now far back in our brain a tiny voice told us that something is rotten in the state of D.C., and that this was how all of Congress operated.
Why don’t we just be honest and tell students that Congress works like this: We go to the polls and elect individuals who we think will represent the wishes of the people. They fly off to D.C. and, despite an annual salary of only $174,000 and the city’s high cost of living, they somehow magically soon become millionaires.
Now, here’s a tough civics test question: “Why is the Electoral College important?” One answer is “it decides who is elected president.”
Teachers can expand on this by explaining to their students that the Electoral College is important because, without it, a highly qualified and intelligent woman who received 2 million more votes than her opponent would not have lost the presidency to a man who says stuff like, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.”
Another question on the school civics test is “what is the rule of law?” Here are two acceptable answers: “Leaders must obey the law. No one is above the law.”
I know what you’re thinking because I had to refrain from guffawing, too. Those answers sound even funnier after reading this: Oklahoma recently passed a law like Idaho’s requiring students to pass a civics test. In defending the bill, House Speaker Terry O’Donnell told fellow representatives that people who possess a greater understanding of American government “would be less likely to riot.”
Oh. My. Goodness. So, teachers, if you are having trouble motivating your students to take the civics test seriously, tell them, “Knowledge about your government will keep you from charging bare-chested into the nation’s Capitol, wearing a horned fur hat and face paint, and wielding a spear.”
No, skip telling them that. The boys will think that sounds pretty cool.
Just tell them if the people in the mob who rioted last Jan. 6 in their attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and lynch members of Congress had passed a civics test back in high school, that would have never happened because they would have known the rule of law!
And as far as the nonsensical answer choice “no one is above the law,” see above comments about the man the Electoral College decided was president.
As flawed as those acceptable civics test questions and answers are, it gets worse. Like this doozy: “What is the name of the president of the United States now?”
Well, that depends on what source the students research for an answer. Pope Francis says the answer is Joe Biden, whereas, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says it’s Donald Trump. Who should the kids trust?
And pity the poor Idaho student who grapples with this tricky question: “Who is the governor of your state right now? (Answers will vary).” Yeah, I’ll say.
If he’s in his office, then the answer is Brad Little. But if Little happens to step out of his office for five minutes to go sit on the pot and read The Wall Street Journal, then the answer is Janice McGeachin!
When the Citizenship Test was revised in 2020, the question “What ocean is on the West Coast of the United States?” was omitted, which I think was a mistake.
That’s an important answer to know. Otherwise, you might book a warm Hawaiian cruise — and end up in Iceland.
