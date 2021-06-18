This week marks my 65th journey around the sun. The good news is that life is getting better. The bad news is that I've been sucked into the mind-numbing void of clarity known as Medicare.
The thing I'm most happy about right now is having managed to live long enough (despite sometimes trying hard not to in my younger days) to see that humans generally do improve things with time. Right now we are in, by any objective standard, the best time there's ever been to be alive. As long as we can prevent our population from increasing without limit, I think that the good times are likely to continue to roll.
My father did not live to be as old as I am now, but his father did. When my grandfather was 65, he was well into old age. He had difficulty walking, much less riding motorcycles and playing guitars. There's no way that he could have taken care of preschoolers. Just taking care of himself was enough.
Grandpa was awesome. He used to tell great stories and show me things about cars and tools as I worked in his yard. But the reason I mowed his yard because it was difficult for him to do. His situation was very much the norm 50 years ago.
Now, with advances in medicine, nutrition, exercise and general health, life spans have advanced considerably. As, fortunately, has quality of life. It's important that both move in the same direction since living a long life isn't as great if one's quality of life is poor.
I know that a lot of people don't believe that life has generally gotten better no matter what the facts say. Sometimes this is due to a down-and-out personal situation. The world, after all, looks quite a bit different when you are buried under a mountain of suck. But most of the time I believe that a bad outlook on life is fueled by paying too much attention to the prophets of doom that monopolize the media, and falling for the distortion of real life that is social media.
A common theme of this column is how bad, across the board, the major media is these days. As much as I rant about it, I might actually be guilty of understatement. There is almost no traditional media anymore that's safe to treat as an unimpeachable source — even for something as simple as who won the last presidential election.
Local media is better than national media, but it's only the degree of partisan titillation and pandering that's the difference.
If you narrowly watch cable TV news or read only a few newspapers, I guarantee that you are getting a distorted view of the world. Not only is that bad, in general, for rational public discourse, but it's particularly bad for your long-term outlook on life.
Snap out of it. Either turn the damn TV off and drop your subscriptions to biased and/or poor news newspapers and periodicals, or at least learn to consume news from across the spectrum. I don't know if availing yourself to more than one equally depressing, fact-free view of the world necessarily improves mental health, but it does at least provide some equilibrium.
If you can get past the gloom and doom. The news is pretty good. Just in the past year humanity achieved a series of incredible milestones that received little attention.
The first was the creation of not one, but several, COVID-19 vaccines in less than a year's time. That's moonshot level stuff. Yet the media's principal fascination with this great human success story seems to be the minority of people who won't get vaccinated. They'd rather focus on the knuckleheads who talk about microchips than the general triumph of science and technology.
Stories about knuckleheads sell more ads.
There's more. Right now a dozen nations are involved in the exploration of our solar system. Two countries have rovers on Mars. Major advances in medicine, transportation, housing, agriculture, energy, communications and economics are unfolding daily. You about have to be willfully ignorant not to appreciate how hard humanity, as a whole, is working to make things better.
None of this means that everything today is great or that everyone today is good. Neither of those are true. And some trends disturb even me: advancement without merit, lack of accountability, lack of manners, the growing disconnect between credentials and knowledge. But I think that even these trends are largely exaggerated.
It's fashionable, especially among those born before well before the 1990s, to rant and rave about millennials. I happen to have some relevant experience with this generation. And though I haven't taught a college class in years, I seriously doubt that what I observed in the classroom has changed all that much.
The stereotype of vacuous, entitled, whiny self-indulgence was true in less than 20 percent of the kids that I met. Having taught for about 25 years, I was actually impressed with the improvements that I saw in classes near the end of my teaching career — right in the middle of the millennial cycle.
The only marvel to me is how even though less than one in five millennials fits the stereotype, all of them that do seem to find employment at the same place: the New York Times.
