In a previous column, I talked about Sen. Josh Hawley and his role in the events of Jan. 6. Hawley is a stalwart Trump supporter who is also, as I noted, a “Christian nationalist.” Unfortunately, I had insufficient space in that column to discuss exactly what a “Christian nationalist” is.
This column addresses that topic, and I have been aided in writing it by Andrew Whitehead and Samuel Perry’s book: “Taking America Back for God: Christian Nationalism in the United States.”
Let me make one thing clear at the outset: I admit that I’m prone to blame Christianity for a great many things, but in this case, it would be inaccurate to suggest that it is Christian doctrine that is entirely responsible for Christian nationalism. Surveys reveal that even many devout fundamentalists — the sect to which sect a great many Christian nationalists belong — disagree with them on a variety of issues.
Christian nationalism is a complex ideology that draws upon many sources. Christianity is certainly one of them — a very conservative kind of Christianity — but other influences, political and cultural, are as powerful, if not more so, than Christian beliefs.
The simplest description of Christian nationalism is that it is a doctrine that insists that the United States is, always has been, and must continue to be, a Christian nation; that it should openly avow that identity; and that its government should acknowledge its Christian roots and be guided only by Christian values and moral principles.
This position may seem obviously unconstitutional, but Christian nationalists (CNs) regard the First Amendment’s establishment clause as evidence of the Founders’ wish to avoid showing preference for a particular Christian sect, not as a refusal to allow the state to ally itself with Christianity. As they see it, the primary purpose of that clause is to protect religion from government interference.
The brand of Christianity that most CNs favor is fundamentalist Protestantism. They regard the Bible as inerrant and are particularly drawn to the Old Testament, in part because it is the story of a divinely created state that is loyal to its god.
The kind of morality that CNs advocate is thoroughly conservative. They abhor abortion and homosexuality (especially gay marriage) and believe that transsexual people should behave as their birth genitals reveal God wants them to behave, including which bathrooms they should use. They regard the family as the essential unit of society and insist that the Bible makes clear what the structure of a family should be, viz. a hierarchy, with the father as spiritual leader and primary authority, and women and children as subservient. They oppose divorce, though more in theory than in practice.
CNs believe that “real Americans” are native-born, white, English-speaking Christians. They are suspicious of foreigners and hold that America has prospered because of God’s special favor and protection. They oppose immigration, especially from the Middle East, because Middle Easterners are likely to be Muslim terrorists.
CNs are politically very conservative, and there is a distinctly militant, aggressive character to their posture. They act as though they are under siege, by foreigners, by creeping secularism and socialism, by misguided liberals intent upon upsetting the traditional ordering of society. They admire people who have served in the military. They strongly oppose gun control.
CNs believe that the government must actively promote Christian values through legislation. It must outlaw abortion, restore prayer in the classroom (and at football games), allow the display of Christian symbols — like the Ten Commandments — on public properties, and openly participate in Christian holidays, but not in those of other faiths. In other words, the government must privilege Christianity, in all possible ways.
So much for the public face of Christian nationalism. What lies underneath? Racism, for one thing. If asked to form a mental picture of a typical Christian nationalist, you’d be correct to call up an image of an older, minimally educated white male. And that white male, despite the fact that he shares many religious convictions with Black Americans, would not trust them any more than immigrants or Muslims. Surveys reveal, for example, that CNs do not believe that African Americans are regularly treated unfairly by police; they think Black people are inherently more violent and lawless than white people and hence must be dealt with more severely by those in authority.
A broader underlying motivation is a deep resentment of cultural change and the ongoing collapse of a hierarchical social order in which their ranking might not have been very high, but it was secure, and lots of people were below them. For CNs, Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” signaled an intention to return to a past with which they were comfortable, a past in which the class and racial barriers between people were still intact, where Black people and immigrants, gays, atheists and women “knew their place,” and where white Protestants knew that they were the “real Americans” and were in charge.
As mentioned earlier, some Christian nationalist views are not shared by genuinely religious people, even devout fundamentalists. The latter may agree with CNs about the Bible, abortion, gender, sexuality and family structure, but are likely to disagree with them about racial discrimination, tolerance, gun control, immigration and the advisability of government involvement in religion. Evidence suggests that, among fundamentalists, it is CNs who have been the dedicated Trump supporters.
Many religious people believe that politics and religion are quite distinct spheres of human thought and activity, and, though they may occasionally work together — in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and ’60s, for example — they should remain separate.
After all, Christians see themselves as answering to god; the government answers to the people. The people do not speak with one voice, and neither, if you listen to those who claim to speak for the Christian god, does god. But democracy provides a way of dealing with what the people want; there seems to be no way for Christians to resolve their differences about what god wants. Add to that the fact that a great many of the people to whom government answers are not Christians of any variety, and it becomes difficult to regard the Christian nationalists' plan to fuse religion and government as anything but — to put it simply — a really bad idea.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.