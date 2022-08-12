It’s a sure sign that the new school year is right around the corner when back-to-school sales ads pop up all over the place. Nothing more exciting for elementary and middle-school kids than picking out some new clothes and a variety of supplies so as to be ready for the first day of school.
Fortunately, it appears China has decided not to cancel the whole shebang.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan made China very angry. In one response to Pelosi’s visit, China sent ships, planes, drones, kites, all kinds of stuff zipping around Taiwan in a show of force. In addition, China has suspended communication with the U.S. on certain issues such as military cooperation.
But those certainly are not the most drastic steps China could have taken. Suppose China had decided to halt shipments of school supplies to the U.S. right at the worst possible time — like now.
Website cnbc.com reports, “In 2022, total back-to-school spending is expected to match last year's record high of $37 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. Families with children in school plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies.”
School supplies normally include some new school clothes for the kids. Many families rely on an imported supply of less expensive apparel. Considering that in 2021 China produced a whopping 65 percent of the world's clothes and was the world’s largest exporter, normally those parents have plenty of purchase options.
But if the “Made in China” label suddenly disappeared from the store shelves, parents would have to resort to the old hand-me-downs strategy my parents used with five boys. Could today’s kids even survive that?
It’s possible that parents could still manage to dress their kids despite a China supply chain shutdown. But what about all those other essential school supplies traditionally purchased this time of year for elementary and middle school students?
Let’s take the ordinary wooden pencil, for instance. A 2021 report indicates that more than 14 billion pencils are produced every year. And China makes most of them, with factories in just one city there making over one and a half million per day!
Even pencil brands that claim to be produced in America are sometimes of dubious origin. One analyst points out that so-called U.S. pencils are more accurately “Packaged in the USA” than “Made in the USA.”
Of course, if children are going to do some of their schoolwork with pencils, they need erasers, too. Predictably, in 2020 the top exporter of erasers by far was China.
When it comes time to sharpen your kid’s pencil, no problem. China ships out tons of pencil sharpeners to the U.S. every year.
Perhaps your student has moved beyond pencils and erasers to a ballpoint pen. China produces 38 billion ballpoint pens a year, according to China Daily, which is about 80 percent of all ballpoint pens in the world and, unsurprisingly, China was the top exporter of pens in 2020.
The top importer of pens in the world? The United States.
There is always a run on scissors this time of year. Just be sure to remind children not to run with their new scissors. Oh, and the bulk of scissors manufacturing takes place in China, which was the leading exporter of scissors in 2020.
What will children use to lug all those supplies to school along with their lunches, water bottles (likely made in China), etc.? Well, they need to buy new backpacks to replace last year’s of course.
Just so happens that China has tens of thousands of backpack production companies and leads the world in exporting them.
If one needs further proof that China provides the U.S. with most of the affordable clothes and school supplies parents purchase this time of year, just look at Walmart, Target and Amazon — the big three when it comes to back-to-school sales.
Newsweek.com in 2020 stated, “Walmart estimates Chinese suppliers make up 70-80 percent of its U.S. merchandise, according to the Alliance for American Manufacturing.” This indicates that a China school supply shutdown would empty many shelves at Walmart.
Estimates are that Target gets 34 percent of its products from China. Again, school materials could be in short supply at its stores.
Then there is Amazon with about 45 percent of its top sellers based in China and the percentage rising rapidly, according to an article on ecommercetimes.com. The article concluded, “Amazon is the most efficient direct-to-consumer platform for Chinese brands to reach U.S. and European shoppers.”
Looking to purchase a new backpack on Amazon for your child? Fine, just don’t let little Johnny read the Amazon ads, which could have a negative influence on his writing skills. Ads that say stuff like, “College school bag gift for men women. Many padding on the back. No need to keep power bank on the hand, just keep up your phone and on the go.”
Certainly, the timing of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit wasn’t ideal. But, by all appearances, China has decided not to cause a school supplies calamity.
Yet, we better hope Pelosi never goes to Taiwan around the holiday sales season. Otherwise, China may cancel Christmas.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.