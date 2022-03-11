I shy away from calling anyone the best of something, but Vardis Fisher is arguably the most noteworthy writer Idaho has produced in its 132 year history.
Born in 1895 in Annis, Idaho, Fisher was 5 when Idaho became a state. He was raised in a Mormon household, living in extreme isolation with his family for much of that time in a single-room, dirt-floor cabin on the South Fork of the Snake River. The closest neighbor lived 10 miles distant. From this humble beginning, Vardis Fisher obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Utah and a Ph.D magna cum laude from the University of Chicago in 1925.
Many Idahoans have never heard of this prolific author who wrote “Mountain Man,” which was adapted into the film “Jeremiah Johnson”; “Tale of Valor,” which followed the Lewis and Clark expedition; and “Children of God,” his bestseller detailing Mormon history from its inception until polygamy was banned by the church.
Fisher taught for a while at the University of Utah, and one of his students, Wallace Stegner (a future successful author), said, “Fisher put a can opener on my head and opened up my brains.”
I lived within a block of public libraries for most of my childhood and books were my escape, but I had never read anything by Vardis Fisher until a friend encouraged me to sample his books when I was 35. The next year was spent devouring many of his novels (available in the Marshall Public Library) including the ones previously mentioned and books about pioneer life in Idaho like “Toilers of the Soil” and “Dark Bridwell.”
Fisher has his critics — particularly in regard to his extensive 12-volume “Testament of Man” series, which took 20 years to complete — but he was gifted at putting readers into the shoes of his characters.
If you want to feel what it was like to be on the trail with Lewis and Clark, read “Tale of Valor.” You will also appreciate the harsh conditions experienced by our ancestors when reading Fisher’s books about the pioneers who carved homesteads out of the wilderness.
The author’s novel that captivated me most was “Children of God,” written in 1939. It became a national bestseller and won the distinguished Harper Prize.
I wasn’t raised Mormon, but my father grew up in an LDS household and attended BYU in Provo where he studied art. Fisher, like my father, broke away from the Mormon religion (Fisher was excommunicated), but the author’s writings contain significant themes of religious contemplation and conflict. Described as a “religious unbeliever,” he purportedly “wrote ‘Children of God’ to come to terms with his Mormonism.”
Being a religious unbeliever myself with a healthy skepticism for the concept of one true faith, I had no idea what to expect in reading “Children of God.” Mormon church officials had “repudiated” the book for its detailed exposé of the religion’s origin and “humanizing” of its prophets.
However, after reading the voluminous work, I gained significant appreciation for the epic tale of hardship that created America’s largest home-grown religion, and more so, respect for the pragmatic leadership of Brigham Young.
After digesting Fisher’s book, it was apparent the Mormon Church would not be the force it is today but for the character of Brigham Young. He kept his followers together under desperate conditions, and Fisher’s description of the Mormon migration to Utah increased my gratitude for the comforts of modern life.
A writer who has delved into Idaho’s “most” recognized author is Michael Austin who wrote, “Vardis Fisher’s Mormon Scars,” published in 2014 by the University of Illinois Press. His article provides an interesting discussion of religion’s influence upon this talented artist who came out of Idaho’s wilderness.
In discussing the impact of “Children of God” upon the understanding of Mormonism, Austin observed, “And though Mormons condemned Fisher at the time for naturalizing Mormon origins and humanizing Mormon prophets, literary historians now realize that Fisher’s novel broke new ground simply by taking Mormonism seriously — and making it possible for others to do the same.”
Whether you are a believer or not, Vardis Fisher’s books are excellent reads for multiple reasons. The probing “Scars” analysis by Michael Austin also merits review as it fleshes out the foundation for much of the religious conflict found in Fisher’s books.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.