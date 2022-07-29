The focus of these articles has always been and will always be about the animals who enrich our lives. I also try to focus on ways to take better care of them and highlight ways they take care of us. Animals bring such great joy into our lives from the first day they come into our lives, to the immense pain of the dark days when we have to say goodbye and send them over the rainbow bridge.
I’ve been fortunate to have been born and raised in the Pocatello area and have been even more blessed to be able to return here for my retirement years. Many folks of “advancing age,” like me, look back fondly to their early life and struggle with all the changes that have come about over the years — what is reality now is a far cry from the perceptions of my youth. However, one thing that remains constant in my mind about Pocatello is the ever-present wildlife (birds, squirrels, rabbis, deer, etc.) How lucky we are!
Regardless of what you think of our local politics or how you are affected by the current economic issues, we cannot deny how truly fortunate we are in the Pocatello area with the presence of local wildlife. This, along with vivid memories such as waking up in my grandmother’s house on South 14th Avenue to the song of a robin, gives me comfort that my wildlife friends are still here.
Because of their consistent presence in our area, many people take the existence of birds for granted. One primary benefit is that birds provide a free method of pest control not only for farmers, but also for areas around our homes.
Also, many folks dislike squirrels, believing them to be pests much like opossums or moles. One of my friends even refers to squirrels as "big rats with fluffy tails."
Sure, sometimes the furry critters may snatch seeds from the bird feeder in your backyard. They might even dash out suddenly in front of your car. But the more I have learned about squirrels, the more I realize that they are seriously misunderstood creatures. Contrary to popular belief, they are actually extremely intelligent. On top of that, they are very friendly and adorable animals that deserve to be loved by all humans.
Each spring, one of my initial yard duties is to clean up, or at least attempt to dissolve into the soil, the turkey scat that has littered the areas around my house. Even though we enjoy their presence, turkeys follow a strict pecking order and are known to attack birds and even people they deem subordinate. This seems to be particularly common during the spring mating season. People who have suffered turkey attacks recommend not looking the birds in the eye. Yikes!
6.04.260: FEEDING/ATTRACTING WILDLIFE PROHIBITION: It is unlawful for any person to intentionally or knowingly feed or attract wildlife (wild or habituated) except those birds and squirrels as allowed in section 6.04.260.C. by placing, depositing, distributing, storing, or scattering food, edible material, garbage, or other attractant, with the intent to lure, attract, entice, or feed wildlife.
6.04.010: DEFINITIONS: WILDLIFE: Any species of non-domesticated animals, such as: deer, moose, elk, pronghorn, black bear, mountain lion, wolf, coyote, fox, raccoon, skunk, wild turkey, waterfowl, etc. Birds (other than Wild Turkeys and Waterfowl) and tree squirrels are not considered wildlife under the definitions of this chapter. (Ord. 3059, 2020; Ord. 2975, 2016: Ord. 2963, 2015: Ord. 2908, 2012: Ord. 2884, 2010: Ord. 2667 § 2, 2001)
As we watch the birds, squirrels, deer and assorted wild furry critters frolic around our houses, let’s not forget that the law of nature also applies. Just as the seeds and grasses nourish these guys, they themselves are a food source for other wildlife. Part of the majestic beauty of our local natural wildlife also include eagles, hawks, falcons and mountain lions.
Living on the west bench of Pocatello and seeing the occasional mountain lion reminds me that, like all my other animal friends, I’m not necessarily on top of the food chain.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
A Summer Block Pawty will be held by the Aiding 2 Adoption (A2A) folks on Aug. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion. There will be bands, food trucks, crafters along with some wonderful cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices on 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.