Kelly Boodry

Kelly Boodry

The focus of these articles has always been and will always be about the animals who enrich our lives. I also try to focus on ways to take better care of them and highlight ways they take care of us. Animals bring such great joy into our lives from the first day they come into our lives, to the immense pain of the dark days when we have to say goodbye and send them over the rainbow bridge.

I’ve been fortunate to have been born and raised in the Pocatello area and have been even more blessed to be able to return here for my retirement years. Many folks of “advancing age,” like me, look back fondly to their early life and struggle with all the changes that have come about over the years — what is reality now is a far cry from the perceptions of my youth. However, one thing that remains constant in my mind about Pocatello is the ever-present wildlife (birds, squirrels, rabbis, deer, etc.) How lucky we are!