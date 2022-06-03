“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Just 10 days before, we dealt with the death of 10 Black American citizens murdered in a grocery store. They were gunned down by an 18-year-old young man with a semi-automatic rifle who drove three hours to commit this crime. It was a hate crime, that we know. His actions were based on learned beliefs and ideologies of hate from parents and others racist. There was no justification for his actions besides hate.
Then, on May 24, 2022, we heard of an estimated 19 children and two teachers shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Their young lives were cut so short for no justifiable reasons either. What possible reason could the murder have had against these children and teachers? It really does not matter to me his reasons or any other comments about him, it is simply an 18-year-old with a semi-automatic weapon shooting people.
The man who sold the 18-year-old the gun in New York is also to blame. The time for making excuses is over. The facts are, 10 innocent people in Buffalo and 19 innocent children and two teachers in Uvalde are DEAD. Now what are we going to do about it? Are we going to sit on our butts and again do nothing? It is time for change in the gun laws and they need to change NOW. Those in Congress who refuse to vote for change played a role in the death of the Black citizens and the children. They are responsible and there should be NO sugar coating their roles. We need to attack every one of them and call them out by name who voted against changes in the gun laws. They should not be able to sleep at night and “We the People” need to make sure they don’t. Let's NOT leave out gun lobbyists who fight against change, they are just as guilty. We need to make sure our voices are heard and condemn all of them.
This is not about the right to bear arms; it is about those who can get guns by any means necessary and carry out these types of mass shootings. We need change. The Bushmaster XM-15 and AR-15 are weapons used for mass shootings and in the hands of 18-year-olds should never be allowed. In the wake of the shooting in Buffalo, New York, was a travesty on the principles of this nation. The shooting of children goes beyond travesty. I am tired of being a hostage in my country because of guns, unsure if I will become a victim every time I leave my house. Don’t think it can’t happen in Idaho: Remember Rigby, Idahoans? We were lucky.
It is time we all take a stand and quit hiding behind the Second Amendment about our rights. If we can’t distinguish between the right to bear arms and positive gun control laws to stop mass killings then we all should be ashamed. Are we really that ignorant, stupid or don’t give a rat’s butt? I remember a man a few years ago, a man with an automatic rifle standing on the Idaho State Capitol steps with his young daughter declaring his Second Amendment rights. The truth of the matter is this type of display was one of the concerns our forefathers had when they drafted the Second Amendment: Militia's ideology, deciding they could do as they pleased when things did not go their way. The Jan. 6, 2021, actions gave credence to our forefathers' concerns. Ironically, the Second Amendment rights were no concern when our Congress members (Republicans and Democrats) were running and hiding fearing for their lives.
No one is trying to take guns away, the Second Amendment gives us that right, but it dose not give us the right to murder people. There needs to be controls that guarantee the safety of all American people and especially children, who know nothing about the Second Amendment. That is not happening. What happens when it hits your home and community?
The quote above by Dr. King is true, “In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” That silence is us.
If we do not take a stand now, it will happen again. We need to send a very strong message to Congress that we are tired of them not protecting us. The majority of Americans have spoken on this matter and Congress needs to do what the people want. Stand up, America. Do what is right — if you still know what that is.
Ram Eddings of Pocatello is the former coordinator of the Idaho State University Diversity Center.