According to the most recent data collected in 2012-2013, the average age of public schools in America was 42 years old. Many of the buildings in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 are 50 years old and older. Pocatello High School is more than 125 years old, and Washington Elementary School is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year. Our school district has an obligation to ensure that its schools and facilities can operate for another 50 to 100 years.
It is no secret that across America, and right here in our own backyard, local communities bear the heavy burden of maintaining school buildings and other facilities through levies and bonds. The costs associated with maintaining those buildings at good overall condition is also high. Our community has an opportunity to help invest in that endeavor, and that is why the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted unanimously to endorse the renewal of the school plant facilities levy on March 10.
Since 1961, the school plant facilities levy has been on the ballot to renew every 10 years. The voter-approved levy generates funds a school district can use for its infrastructure and requires 55 percent of votes to pass. The school plant facilities levy supports about 7 to 8 percent of District 25’s annual budget.
Just like our own homes, school facilities experience natural wear and tear. If basic repairs and maintenance are neglected, we run the risk of our school facilities falling into disrepair. This entails not only focusing on annual maintenance and repair needs, but also compliance with building codes, adding or improving ADA accessibility, and asbestos abatement, among other improvements. Plus, there is an increasing need to upgrade infrastructure to accommodate new technology and increase energy efficiency. Energy conservation has been a major consideration for School District 25. Investments in energy efficiency — including heating and cooling, roofing, windows, doors, lighting and equipment changes — have resulted in millions of dollars in energy savings.
Along with roads and highways, schools are one of the United States' largest infrastructure investments. States and municipalities do what they can to support their school districts with the resources they have, but that financial assistance often falls short. School districts must make up the difference. Bonds and levies are the most common source of funds for school maintenance projects. The fact that construction costs have risen even more rapidly than the general inflation rate makes the challenge of facilities maintenance even more daunting.
For example, Century High School was built in 1998 at a cost of $16.5 million. One only has to look north to our neighbors in Idaho Falls and west to our neighbors in Twin Falls to see evidence of the skyrocketing cost associated with the construction of new schools. Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls cost $63.5 million in 2017 and Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls cost more than $37 million to build in 2009. Our district is responsible for maintaining 28 buildings; 1.6 million square feet of building maintenance; 205 acres of grass area; 55 acres of parking lots and playgrounds; 16 miles of sidewalks; and 29 gyms and multipurpose areas. The most fiscally responsible move our community can make is to continue support the district’s efforts to fulfill their educational promise to deliver safe and healthy learning environments to our local learners.
We often read national news about issues related to deferred or even neglected maintenance and aging buildings that cause an ongoing concern for school districts across the country — some even close to home. Sometimes these districts are forced to choose between making repairs and upgrades or seeking funds to replace them altogether with newer, more energy-efficient facilities. As business owners and leaders invested in the economic development and growth of our community, it makes us appreciate even more that our local school district has taken the steps year-over-year to invest in the necessary maintenance that keeps our school facilities in good to excellent condition.
For decades, School District 25 has implemented a Capital Improvement Program, which is a practical, comprehensive and organized approach to capital projects. Effective capital improvement plans are coordinated and implemented by a trained, diverse team of specialists, school board members, the superintendent, school staff members and the community. School District 25’s Capital Improvement Program includes a five-year replacement schedule on all educational facilities that is updated and reprioritized annually. Long-term planning is based on direction from the Board of Trustees in collaboration with district administrators, as well as input and recommendations from the Capital Improvement Program and outdoor facilities committees.
The district continues to make conscientious decisions with an eye toward future growth while working diligently to live within its means. Within the past three years, the Board of Trustees has worked to address overcrowding and student population issues by redrawing the district’s boundaries. Since paying off all general obligation bond and debt in 2016, the school district’s overall mill levy rate has decreased for three consecutive years, an annual reduction of more than $2.1 million. The Board of Trustees has kept the supplemental levy amount at the same level for six consecutive years. Both examples demonstrate that the district has consistently acted with discretion, accountability and fiscal responsibility.
Like most of the voting public, those reading this are probably asking, “But how much will it cost me?” Let’s say the taxable value of my home is $100,000, which includes the $100,000 homeowners tax exemption. If renewed, my estimated cost will be $11.80 per month, which is an increase of about $1.10 per month. That means the renewal of this levy will cost me an additional $13.17 more than it did last year. Considering the high cost of school replacement, this is an investment that will ultimately save taxpayers millions of dollars in the future.
The school district has been able to use existing funds from the school plant facilities levy for the construction New Horizon Center; the renovation and reopening of Alameda Middle School; the enclosure and remodel of Highland High School; the upgrade of athletic facilities with the completion of Iron Horse Stadium and improvements to high school and middle school track and field facilities; the addition of an elevator at Franklin Middle School and other measures to increase ADA accessibility; parking lot redesigns to address safety concerns at Edahow, Ellis and Tyhee elementary schools and Franklin and Hawthorne middle schools; as well as improvements to Pocatello High School, including a new main entrance and new classroom addition, enclosed walkway and commons area, set to begin construction in June. The district has provided an extensive list of projects listed by school, as well as frequently asked questions and an instructional video about the levy on its website at sd25.us.
We know that school building conditions matter. Research indicates that a student’s physical environment — noise, air quality, light and other structural factors — is a direct correlation to student achievement (Chervan, University of Washington). There is also a correlation between the health of a local school district and the potential for a community’s economic growth. A well-educated workforce is our community’s No. 1 economic development tool. Public education systems are important resources to our business community because they provide a benefit to the workforce that contributes to the health of a local economy.
The school plant facilities levy is essential to sustain our local education system. If we are serious about advancing education, and if we are serious about advancing local economic growth, we need to approach this vote with the mindset that it is not a cost, but an investment in our community. Education plays a vital role in economic development. When companies seek to relocate to the Portneuf Valley, we typically field a variety of questions related to the quality of local educational offered through both the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and Idaho State University. We know that a high-quality education provides the knowledge, skills and experience necessary to fulfill job opportunities. The more we can fulfill job opportunities with a skilled workforce, the more we can stimulate the growth of local industry and business to create even more high-caliber jobs. We need to continue working in partnership to provide quality access to K-12 education through college. By doing so, our community will not only continue to thrive, it will prosper.
Our community has a constitutional obligation to provide an education to all children living in the boundaries of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. It is critical for us to be able to provide the best possible opportunities and equitable access to those educational services. Our community has historically supported both the supplemental and school plant facilities levies to bridge the gap between state funding and local needs.
To reiterate our school district’s mission, our impact is much greater as we do “MORE TOGETHER” as a community. Please take the time to vote on March 10. Early voting ends March 6 at the Bannock County Elections Office in the Courthouse Annex, 130 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
Matthew J. Hunter is the president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.