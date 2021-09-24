On these crisp, clear fall mornings, it’s easy to forget that just weeks ago we were choking on the ash of dozens of wildfires. Sunrises and sunsets were red and the middle of most days was eerily cooler as fine particles of smoke in the air muted the sunshine.
Smoke season has, sadly, become a regular part of most summers for us. Wildfires in California, Oregon and here in Idaho foul our air with smoke.
In late July, Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, among others in Congress, introduced a bill they claimed would help reduce the severity of wildfires. That is a very, very laudable goal.
Idaho has a long, sad history of devastating wildfires. The biggest wildfires ever in the U.S. roared across northern Idaho in 1910.
The fires burned over 3 million acres of Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana in just 36 hours and killed at least 86 people, most of them in Shoshone County. “The Big Burn,” a book by Timothy Egan, and later a PBS video by Ken Burns, documents the devastation — and also the heroism of many in the path of the fires.
Looking back at bad fires, though, doesn’t prevent more of them in the future. Sen. Risch, presumably knowledgeable about forests since he has a college degree in forestry, may have some insight into reducing the impact of wildfires.
He calls his bill before Congress the Firesheds Act. That’s because it creates what the authors call “firesheds.” A fireshed is, according to the act, “a landscape-scale area that faces a similar wildfire threat where a response strategy could influence the wildfire outcome.”
Once firesheds have been identified and designated, how would the intensity of fires within them be reduced? The act says by “hazardous fuels management.” That means, “any vegetation management activity that reduces the risk of wildfire, including mechanical treatments and livestock grazing.”
That’s pretty much all the act says it will do. Yes, there’s not much detail there.
There are two sections, though, that say what the act will prohibit. First, nothing done under the act would be subject to the existing National Environmental Policy Act. In other words, if a well-intentioned fireshed might make air or water quality worse, rather than better, the law that protects those things doesn’t apply.
Next the act says, “No restraining order, injunction or injunction pending appeal shall be issued by any court” for a fireshed project “in the wildland-urban interface.” That seems like it might be reasonable, doesn’t it?
Isn’t the wildland-urban interface the area around towns like Pocatello that’s between the city limits and the forests? Apparently not.
It’s now become whatever county commissioners and forest managers want to call it. In north Idaho recently, Bonner County commissioners declared a few thousand acres of roadless grizzly bear habitat remote from any town such an interface. The Forest Service then designed a timber sale under special rules to protect the “urban interface” that wasn’t there.
That appears to be what’s at work with the Firesheds Act. “Mechanical treatments” can include logging. It should be no surprise that of the couple dozen groups endorsing the act are either logging companies, own sawmills, process wood products or are professionals earning money from timber sales.
“Chainsaw medicine” is the term Missoula, Montana, writer George Wuerthner applies to plans such as Risch’s Fireshed Act. It’s a popular idea among lobbyists for the logging industry.
Using their logic, chainsaws are the magic potion that can reduce the severity of, or even prevent, wildfires. Science, however, is finding that isn’t the case.
Fine fuels — weeds, grass, evergreen needles, twigs and brush carry wildfires along. Logs, cut from the trunks of big trees, are charred in wildfires but seldom actually burn.
Taking chainsaws to big trees produces logs for wood products. However, it also opens up the forest canopy and allows higher wind speeds nearer the ground. That increases fire spread.
Full disclosure here: I’ve bought trees from the federal government. I’ve cut and logged those trees. I’m not opposed to logging. It’s a good use of public forests.
I am against telling the public that chainsaws are a magic cure for wildfires when the exact opposite is true. Reversing climate change wouldn’t even stop all wildfires, although it might get us back to a more tolerable situation than the almost every year smoke season we have now.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.