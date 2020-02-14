On Nov. 11, 1918, Boise celebrated the end of the Great War, but it was a dangerous celebration to attend. For four years, the globe had been at war. It was a long, bloody, muddy mess in the trenches of Europe, and Boise wanted to celebrate despite the ominous danger the crowd faced.
America entered into the fight late into the war on April 6, 1917, but the United States still recorded 116,516 deaths and approximately 320,000 sick and wounded out of the 4.7 million men served. The USA lost more personnel to disease (63,114) than to combat (53,402), largely due to the influenza epidemic. That’s right: More American soldiers died from the flu than from fighting. The epidemic, known as the Spanish flu, likely began in late 1917 in the troop staging and hospital camp in Étaples, France. Before it was over, an estimated 500 million people were infected around the world and 50 million to 100 million died (3 to 5 percent of the world's population at the time). For some reason, this version of the flu was highly virulent. It was not only highly contagious but also lethal to many who contracted it, even if they were otherwise healthy.
At the time of the Boise celebration, Idaho was in the midst of the epidemic and such a large gathering was a threat to public health. This may explain why so few people attended. Still, those who were there were putting their lives and the lives of their families at risk.
The Idaho Health and Welfare Department explains how bad it was in Idaho:
“Pandemic Spanish Influenza arrived in Idaho sometime before the end of late September 1918. On Sept. 30, officials reported several cases of Spanish flu in Canyon County. Less than two weeks later, the number of cases to such an extent that the state was unable to track the disease accurately. By late October, Spanish flu cases were reported in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Moscow, Pocatello, Twin Falls, Wallace and many other towns.
“Rural Idaho suffered terribly from the pandemic. The mortality rate was nearly 50 percent in Paris, Idaho. Quarantines had no real impact on the spread of the disease. While influenza rates lessened during the late fall, it was not until the summer of 1919 that the disease began to disappear from the state.
“Because service workers, who frequently came into contact with the public, were at a greater risk of contracting influenza, they often wore masks in attempt to ward off the disease. The masks, however, were ineffective in preventing the spread of influenza.”
A report from Arbon Valley was typical of the situation in rural Idaho: "Several families of six and eight to a family are all down. There have been several calls for physicians, but due to the influenza at Rockland, American Falls, Malad and vicinity, the doctors can not come when first called. But Dr. Shiltz of American Falls and Dr. Ray are doing their best for the sufferers, coming out whenever they possibly can. There is an urgent call for doctors here every day. … Rennie Evans took the U.S. mail to Pocatello last Friday, as all of Heber Wood's family were ill with the Spanish flu. … Mr. Cotant of American Falls, brought two of his thresher crew back Friday, they having recovered from a slight attack of influenza. All of the crew took sick and had to be taken to town for medical aid, the thresher having to lay idle for two weeks. There are several waiting to have their grain threshed as soon as the Cotant machine can resume work." Accounts of deaths from influenza and pneumonia littered the pages of the newspapers.
The epidemic was so frightening that public gatherings were banned and some towns, like Challis, even posted armed guards to keep people from entering. Gov. Moses Alexander was forced to step in and tell Challis to remove their self-imposed quarantine because Challis was the only route some communities could take to reach the rest of Idaho. Still, the fear and paranoia continued.
Nurses became ill and the hospitals, which were small and lightly staffed in 1918, scrambled to find anyone who could act as nurses. Patients were stuck in bed for weeks. In villages, smaller towns and on farms no medical care was available without travel and the sick were unable to do so. The Boise Visiting Nurses Association was founded and offered to send a nurse to care for homebound patients for $1 per day. A plea went out to any woman who had nursing experience to contact the Ada County Council of Defense or the Idaho State Graduate Nurses Association if they were able and willing to work. It was not enough.
Mining and logging camps were also caught unaware. In one logging camp, only the cook and one 16-year-old named Bill Surber were left to care for the entire workforce for weeks. They spent day and night cooking, changing bedding and caring for the sick men.
However, the heartache of the tragedy is often lost in so many statistics. Perhaps the most poignant reminders of the suffering come in short notices in newspapers around the country such as the one from Moreland on Nov. 15, 1918: "Joice Hudson, the eight year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hudson, died Saturday night. The little girl had the Spanish influenza." Day after day, week after week, the same scene played out in homes around Idaho and the world.
There was no cure for the Spanish flu and, just like everywhere else, Idaho simply had to wait it out. How many died we will never know. Health records and death certificates were not the priority. In the spring of 1919, the number of cases began to decline and soon the epidemic was over. On Nov. 11, 1919, Boise had its real celebration for the end of the Great War. This time, the whole city seemed to attend.
Justin Smith is a local writer, artist, photographer and historian. He can be followed on Facebook at facebook.com/JustinSmithIT.