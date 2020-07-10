OK, stop for a second and throw out everything you’ve heard about whether or not to wear a mask during these times. We know it’s not about the mask at this point anymore. It’s become a political tool when it never should have been. I won’t get into whether it’s the fault of Democrats or Republicans because then it gets out of control. It’s not about fault.
The question is whether there is a pandemic or not. Search out Johns Hopkins' coronavirus map online. It’s not the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents, the World Health Organization, or any state or federal government, but one of the country’s foremost universities and medical centers. Take a good look at that map for the world, for the United States and for our state. We are now at the highest point of daily infections so far for the world, for our country and for our state. In past pandemics, the people always had a point where they thought they were past the worst part and guess what? They weren’t. It came back at a far greater level and killed and maimed a whole bunch of people who had gotten tired of taking precautions. We're just hearing in the past couple weeks about the lung and organ damage that can and is happening with COVID-19 even for people who don't get seriously ill.
Fortunately, Idaho is not on the front lines, but everything that happens elsewhere seems to come to us eventually. It’s beginning to happen now. We are just now at the tipping point in Southeast Idaho, where we are starting to get more and more cases each day and each week, but we can still put a halt to this without shutting everything down. If we want the freedom to go and do the things we want to do, we can make it happen, but not if we let this get out of hand. If we want freedom, we have to do things that will let us keep it, and be part of the solution. We can’t have it both ways.
I want to encourage all people to consider wearing a mask or a face covering or a face shield in public, not because of any litmus test or infringement of freedom, but so we can stay open and still go about our business. If you don’t, we probably won’t. It’s that simple. Businesses won’t be able to stay open if a bunch of people start getting sick. You know that’s true. Who’s going to go for a burger and fries if half the employees are sick? Who will shop anywhere other than necessities if the spread becomes rampant?
The lowest possibility of transmitting COVID-19 comes when people are nowhere near each other, but the next best thing is when all parties near each other are wearing a mask or face covering to keep their breath and bodily fluids away from others and out of the air as much as possible. It isn’t perfect, but it significantly lowers the odds. And while face coverings don’t protect the wearer that well, they do protect the other from your coughs and sneezes and breathing. So if both parties are wearing one, then both parties are protected to a higher degree.
It is for this reason of keeping our current freedoms that I want people to voluntarily choose to wear a face covering in public when near other people and in places with high traffic. Do we really need it to be legislated? I hope not, but time will tell and that time is getting shorter, not longer, to be able to stop the rise of cases in our area. In the meantime, I'll try to wear my mask if I come near, and I hope you'll wear yours.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society and works as a banker at a local financial institution. He is not a perfect mask wearer but he's working at it.