Can Democrats flip the U.S. Senate? If American pollsters and foreign oddsmakers are to be believed, the answer is yes. A study of the races, though, shows the odds may be closer to even.
The result, whoever wins, will be huge for the country. The Senate is a powerful part of our political system. When Congress convenes next January, Republicans will have controlled the Senate for 10 years. Currently they have a 53-47 majority there.
As the country has witnessed, that Republican control has changed the political power of the Supreme Court, possibly for decades to come. It’s also led to the gutting of landmark environmental and civil rights legislation dating back as far as the 1960s, and more recent laws, including the Violence Against Women Act. Ominously, there’s also been a massive increase in the national debt.
Against this backdrop a Senate controlled by Democrats has the blue voters anxious for the November election. Here are eight races where changes are most likely.
Thirty-five Senate seats are up for grabs. Republicans have to defend 23, Democrats 12. Scratch 10 GOP and 7 Democratic races. Those contests just won’t be competitive.
Incumbent Republican Martha McSally in Arizona is unpopular and likely to lose to Democrat Mark Kelly. In Alabama, Democrat Doug Jones, who won a special election in 2018 when his opponent was accused of sexual misconduct by then-teenaged girls, is trailing in multiple polls and also likely to lose.
That leaves 12 Republican and 4 Democratic Senate seats seriously in play. Of those only Gary Peters, D-Michigan, appears vulnerable on the left. On the right, however, it’s a much different story.
There, Republicans face strong political headwinds due to their staunch support of an increasingly unpopular president. That certainly may change. If it doesn’t, though, the Republican hold on the Senate is in jeopardy. If the president’s popularity isn’t revived, Republican turnout will be affected, for the worse, in November and that can be crucial in close races.
GOP senators in Montana, Maine, Colorado, North Carolina and Iowa face opponents in just such races. The five contests are rated too-close-to-call by pollsters. A British odds-maker, however, is currently picking the Democratic challengers to win the first four races and has the fifth even. Political betting, by the way, is offered by no legal sportsbook in the U.S.
Two one-term Republicans, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, in Georgia are in close contests, too. There’s also a tight race for the open, currently Republican, senate seat in Kansas.
Four-term Maine Sen. Susan Collins has so angered her voters by promising to vote one way, then voting another, that Mainers call her “Lucy.” That’s for the cartoon character Lucy who promises to hold the football every fall for Charlie Brown and then pulls it away just as he tries to kick it. Collins faces Democrat Sara Gideon, currently speaker of the Maine House of Representatives. Gideon was leading in the first credible Maine poll.
Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines was expected to win handily this year. Then former state attorney general and current governor, Steve Bullock, entered the race. Bullock is widely popular in a state that is split closer to even between Republicans and Democrats than any other in the nation. Bullock is polling very slightly ahead in what will be a real shoot-out.
In the 2018 midterm elections, a blue wave swept over Colorado, a state the president lost in 2016. A University of Colorado regent and Sen. Cory Gardner, elected in 2014, are the only Republicans in statewide office there. Democrat and former two-term governor, John Hickenlooper, is polling well ahead of Gardner.
North Carolina conservatives are unhappy with first-term Sen. Thom Tillis for his inconsistent support of the president. Meanwhile, the state elected a Democrat as governor. Now Tillis faces a strong challenge from Democrat Cal Cunningham, a veteran and former state senator who was effectively redistricted out of office by Republican gerrymandering. Tillis trails slightly in polling.
But wait! That’s not all! Even Kentucky Republican senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a credible challenger in former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath. She has raised a bundle of money, but had to spend some of it in the closing days of Kentucky’s Democratic primary to get by state Rep. Charles Booker. Kentucky contacts report Booker is better qualified and a better campaigner but was outspent by McGrath. McConnell will win. It will be expensive, though.
Kelly, Bullock, Hickenlooper and Gideon appear to be the Democrats with the best chances of winning. Even with a Jones loss, the new Senate would be split evenly. Control would be in the hands of the party winning the presidency.
Dave Finkelnburg of Pocatello is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.