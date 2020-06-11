Many of you have seen a video making the rounds in which a group of people protesting the police, as part of the current Black Lives Matter protests, throw debris at an automobile driving down a street. At some point, the owner of the car gets out and angrily confronts the protesters. Someone's about to get hurt. The first words, literally, out of the mouth of the young woman making the video are “Call the police!”
I'm sure that the comedy and the irony in this are not lost on most of you.
We'll get to the movement to defund the police shortly, but for now let's recap the recent events that got us where we are at the moment. George Floyd, a black man, was killed on May 25 while in the process of being arrested for attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. His arrest was problematic for the arresting officers who used force to restrain him. This lead to his death.
The toxicology report from the autopsy notes that Floyd had significant traces of several psychoactive substances in his system. The report also notes fentanyl and methamphetamine use as contributory to his death, though not the principal cause.
Should Mr. Floyd have died at the hands of the police? Absolutely not, at least in my opinion. There is no good excuse for the one of the arresting officers, Derek Chauvin, to restrain Mr. Floyd with a knee to his neck for over eight minutes — especially as Mr. Floyd was clearly in distress and having trouble breathing. The degree that underlying conditions may have contributed to his death is irrelevant since the principal cause of his death was almost certainly inappropriate restraint.
No one deserves to die like this. At the moment society deems that you have erred in a manner that requires you surrender your freedom, society then becomes responsible for your well-being. That means that you are detained with the minimum force required. That means that you are treated fairly by the legal system and, if so ordained, incarcerated in a humane manner.
It also means that if you are Adree Edmo and the medical community deems a sex-change operation necessary to your basic well-being, that you get it. That's the way it works when you are an involuntary ward of the state.
Though nothing in Mr. Floyd's history should have led to his death at the hands of Minneapolis police, it is part of his legacy. Choices have consequences, and Mr. Floyd did not always make the best choices during his life. From the potent cocktail of illegal drugs in his system at the time of his arrest and death, to a series of minor drug arrests, to an armed home invasion in which he held a gun on a female victim, to being an absentee parent for some of his children. Again, none of this justifies his death in any way, shape, form, manner or style. But it does inform whether or not I want to name a street after him.
But that's just me. If the Black Lives Matter folks want to elevate Mr. Floyd to the status of a hero, it's their call. It's entirely consistent with their history of getting behind individuals with problematic narratives. Individuals like Michael Brown, whose shooting by police in Ferguson, Missouri, during a 2014 arrest prompted protests and unrest similar to now.
For those of you who don't know, an exhaustive investigation by multiple local and federal agencies cleared Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in all charges of excessive use of force in the Brown shooting. BLM and their supporters ignored a considerable amount of information that should have cleared Officer Wilson much earlier.
What good are facts if they don't support the movement?
The thing I can't figure out is why Breonna Taylor isn't the face of the BLM movement. As most of you know, Ms. Taylor recently lost her life at the hands of plainclothes officers from the Louisville, Kentucky, Police Department who broke down her door and shot her in a botched drug raid.
Ms. Taylor was a professional black woman with who had never been in any trouble. She was an educated medical professional leading an exemplary life. She did not have any drug arrests and never pointed a gun at anyone. If we're going to start naming buildings after people who lose their lives at the hands of police, she's at the top of my list.
But it's more than just BLM that's got their wires crossed over all of this. The media, as is their custom, is encouraging a rush to judgment and fanning the flames of protest and discontent.
It's now beyond evident that most of the major media in this country tilts to the political left. Recent BLM protest-related controversies at the New York Times and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have laid bare the liberal inclinations of many reporters and editors.
To this particular point, I've noticed an extraordinary number of articles newspapers articles quoting merchants whose businesses have been burned and/or looted in the current protests with quotes along the lines of "It sucks, but if it furthers a good cause, so be it."
And I thought journalists were all up in arms about gaslighting.
You can always find a few outliers who'll take almost any position on anything. I will bet way more than I can afford to lose that most business owners who lose a business due to riots or looting are not as sanguine.
When the media puts stuff like this out there, without context, it's the definition of gaslighting. How are the journalists doing this any different than President Trump, who they all seem to despise, who does the same thing?
More evidence that it's more than Trump, or conservatives, or police that's broke in America right now. It's a system-wide failure.
That gets us to the social justice solution that's being offered up in the wake of Mr. Floyd's death by BLM and their supporters — defunding police. Defunding already underfunded public services doesn't sound much like a great solution to me. It might ameliorate the BLM social justice warriors, but otherwise it's a lousy idea.
Ask those living in Baltimore now how beaning the entire department (over the Freddie Gray case) worked for them. In fact you should look it up. No dearth of good reading on this particular topic.
The fact of the matter is if being a police officer paid a little better it just might attract better candidates. With more appropriate levels of funding better training and screening could occur. That's the case with teachers and other public servants as well. If you want talent you should be prepared to do what it takes to attract and retain it.
Most of what I know about law enforcement is informed by Pocatello and Bannock County. Overwhelmingly I've had nothing but good encounters with local LE. Not all of the time, but almost all of the time. I think that they have tremendously difficult jobs and most of them do those jobs well — for inadequate pay and less than great working conditions.
I could not be a police officer. I respect everyone who does a job well that I could not do at all. So for all of you Pocatello and Bannock LE types out there I think that you are doing at least as well as can be expected. Keep your heads up.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.