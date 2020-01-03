Nationally syndicated columnists Leonard Pitts and Cal Thomas are welcomed additions to the Idaho State Journal. Leonard Pitts is a new voice to me, but I find his writing excellent and his various subjects original and thought provoking.
Cal Thomas, 77, has written a syndicated column for 35 years. For nearly a decade, he worked for Fox News as a political contributor. In addition, his books have received glowing reviews by such renowned literary critics as Newt Gingrich, Ted Cruz and Rush Limbaugh.
One book critic opines that Thomas has the “uncanny ability to cut through the spin.”
Sorry, but after reading several of his latest columns in the ISJ, one can’t help but conclude that Thomas, if he ever truly possessed it, appears to have lost his ability to cut through the spin.
In fact, if spin is “the act or practice of attempting to manipulate the way an event is interpreted by others,” then, possibly due to Donald Trump’s influence, Cal Thomas is now fabricating his own political spin.
If you regularly read Cal Thomas’ columns, you’ve probably noticed that his praise for how well Trump is doing as president is primarily based on how well the stock market is doing along with the low unemployment rate, two economic trends initiated under President Barack Obama.
In “Trick or Trick” published Oct. 29, when laying out support for Trump’s re-election, Thomas declares that “President Trump's greatest weapon, other than truth, is what he has done for the economy,” a statement that in itself is a bag full of tricks.
OK, no doubt Trump has helped large corporations’ bottom line and CEOs’ salaries by cutting industrial regulations that safeguard the environment. But truth? Placing Trump and truth in the same statement is the very definition of an oxymoron. Cal Thomas’ spin cycle was in turbo drive when he wrote that sentence.
With rudimentary research, Thomas would have uncovered these facts: “Trump made 1,999 false claims in 2017 and 5,689 in 2018 — a total of 7,688. He’s ramped up the untruths in 2019, however, hitting 7,725 falsehoods with three weeks still to go in the year.”
As one fellow tweeted, “When he gets to 20,000 lies can we get a free sub?”
For his comments on the infamous Ukraine phone call, PolitiFact has bestowed on Trump its 2019 "Lie of the Year" award for a record third time. Perhaps this will make up for Trump losing Time’s Person of the Year honor to a 16-year-old girl, a loss which the president, in his usual gracious style, tweeted was “ridiculous.”
Cal Thomas raved in his Nov. 19 “Desperate Dems” column that, “Last week, the stock market achieved another record high, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topping 28,000, fattening the savings of current and future retirees.”
Yet, in the same article, when referring to economic proposals put forth by Democratic presidential candidates, Thomas blithely declares “It's all a sham and a scam.” Sounds like the type of argument someone else uses frequently, doesn’t it?
In another November article “Real Collusion,” Thomas praises the Trump administration by echoing the president’s claim of "the highest stock market ever."
In December’s “Ill will to men (and women)” column, Cal Thomas supports his stance that “the president is winning” by pointing out that the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 337 points one day. He goes on to mention the DJIA three more times in the same article.
Never does Cal Thomas balance his spin by adding the caveat that “U.S. stock ownership rates are highly related to income, ranging from 21 percent among those with an annual household income of less than $30,000 to 89 percent among those with an income of $100,000 or more,” according to gallup.com.
But it’s not just the stock market that Thomas relies on almost exclusively to camouflage the president’s chaotic administration. Unemployment stats are another oft-repeated mantra.
The spin on this subject comes so fast that it can make one dizzy: “Unemployment is at record, or near record, lows and the number of employed at record highs.” “... the lowest unemployment in nearly 50 years.” “Anyone wanting a job can find one, if they are willing to accept an entry-level position and work hard to move up.” Sounds good, doesn’t it?
But once again Thomas did not dig very deeply while researching his topic when it comes to employment stats. What Cal Thomas conveniently fails to mention, possibly because his spin cycle is moving so fast he can’t catch up to reality, is the quality of jobs that are available.
Based on an extensive study by the Brookings Institution, it concluded that, "There aren't enough 'good jobs' to go around." Its report revealed that “44 percent of all workers are low-wage workers. These workers make a median pay of just $18,000 a year.”
So just repeating over and over that the economy is hunky-dory because people can find jobs should not be the end of the discussion. It does not address three key questions: What kinds of jobs are we generating, do they pay enough to live on, and to whom are they available?
Occasionally, Thomas does manage to cut through the spin, as in this statement: “One of the reasons people hate politics is that truth is rarely a politician's objective. Election and power are.” Now, if only Cal Thomas would apply that spin-free observation to the guy in the White House.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.