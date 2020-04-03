"They were singing bye, bye, Miss American Pie/Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry/Them good ole boys were drinking whiskey 'n rye/And singin' this'll be the day that I die" — Don McLean, 1971
Our government has sequestered citizens in their homes and shuttered businesses under the edict of a soft martial law. Our churches have been locked, and all other forms of assembly forbidden. We have forced mothers giving birth to do so without any family. We have mandated that the elderly die alone. Not content inflicting themselves on the current citizens, however, the government this week printed $6 trillion in new debt and paper money, thereby assuring that future citizens will transact business with a thoroughly debased and corrupted currency. A normal, rational person has to ask why would our representatives in Washington, or for that matter our local officials, feel compelled to act so irrationally at the current moment?
In 2002-2004 the world experienced the SARS (a virus from China) pandemic. The SARS virus was detected in 29 countries. However, it only affected 8,006 people worldwide, of whom 774 died. It had about a 10 percent mortality rate.
In June of 2009, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic from the H1-N1 virus (swine flu). The flu originated in the U.S. and Mexico simultaneously. President Barack Obama did not declare this flu a national emergency, though, until approximately 60 million Americans were infected and 1,000 of those had died. H1-N1 was found in 214 countries and caused 18,138 deaths. The swine flu had about a 2 percent mortality rate.
In 2012, the world was struck with the MERS pandemic. This virus originated in Saudi Arabia, infected 2,000 people worldwide and had a mortality rated of about 35 percent.
After surviving all these pandemic threats, the United States was so confident of our medical teams and facilities, that we evacuated nine Ebola victims from Africa to our shores in 2014. Once here, two nurses helping the Ebola victims, also became infected. Ebola, once diagnosed, has about a 50 percent mortality rate and, unfortunately, the two nurses and two of the stricken died. No one else in America was infected with the imported Ebola virus.
So, here we are in April 2020 experiencing the scourged of yet another virus from China — COVID-19 or the coronavirus. As of writing this, the virus has infected (detected cases) 935,817 worldwide with 47,208 deaths, which is about a 5 percent mortality rate. In the U.S., we have detected 215,417 cases with 5,116 deaths, which is a 2.4 percent mortality rate. It is at this point that a real dichotomy sets in.
The world is, also, in the middle of the regular flu season. In the U.S. alone, the CDC estimates there have been 30 million infected, 350,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 deaths from the regular flu. Yet, year after year during the flu season, no one suggests that we shut down restaurants, nor close businesses at 10 p.m., nor stay 6 feet or more from the next, nearest human. Why not?
Some would suggest that the current pandemic is a great “Chinese flu” conspiracy in an election year designed to take out President Donald Trump. Some would say that we have simply come to accept the deaths emanating from the yearly flu season. Others would cite the immense fear generated by our government's actions and by the constant death count streaming on every news outlet that focuses our attention on COVID-19 rather than the flu.
Regardless of how one feels, it is indubitably the unrelenting and pervasive fear that drives free citizens to willingly surrender their liberties. That the levee protecting our great river of civil liberties has been irreparably breached concerns few. When that river runs dry, normally in human history, only a revolution will repair and restore what was lost.
So in mid-July, as we climb into our old Chevy to run an errand, we will notice in the rear-view mirror the carcass of the coronavirus. It will die, as all flu and cold viruses do, in the warm summer air. But, regrettably, scattered around the sun bleached bones of this disease will be small piles of crumbs that are the last vestiges of what was once the great Miss American Pie.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.