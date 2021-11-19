One of the side benefits of writing this column is that I encounter people who add insight to stories I have written, as opposed to those who periodically want me tarred and feathered. That happened when Lance Perkins contacted me regarding a column I wrote earlier this year about COVID-19 weight gain.
The premise of my column was that the obvious culprit for the weight gain experienced by most people (including me) during our ongoing plague has been inactivity coupled with eating additional crap food. We didn’t all suddenly develop metabolism issues — at least I haven’t heard that identified as a side effect from COVID. Increasing our physical activity and controlling what we eat are still the simplest means to achieving weight loss; most diets are “exercises” in futility if your goal is permanent weight loss.
My poundage shifts are absolutely connected to my level of activity and intake of healthy food. When I travel to Mexico my consumption of processed food declines and my exercise (particularly walking) increases exponentially. After several years of wintering in Mexico, it feels like my body is subject to a tide. When I’m in the U.S., the incoming wave brings unhealthy fat, and when I head south of the border the tide mercifully takes that lard away to where it should reside — in a pan of delicious refried beans (OK, not all Mexican food is healthy).
Mr. Perkins said he agreed with my column, but that there were other components to weight control he thought I should learn about from a book he wanted me to read. I invited Lance to my house where we enjoyed some Mexican coffee, and he brought me my reading assignment as a gift. Lance, by the way, is an elderly man who appears fit as a fiddle and exudes kindness.
The author, Catherine Shanahan, M.D., wrote the book titled "The Fatburn Fix" that Lance wanted me to read. It’s been a busy year, but I finally managed to complete my homework. The book’s subtitle states: “Boost energy, end hunger, and lose weight by using body fat for fuel.” Who doesn’t like the sound of that?
An underlying premise to the book is that our ability to burn fat is influenced by the foods we put into our bodies. Without getting too technical (the book contains significant scientific analysis and terminology) Dr. Shanahan explains our cell structure and ability to consume fuel is detrimentally altered particularly by vegetable oils commonly consumed in America.
The doctor suggests five things that we absolutely should do to improve our bodies ability to burn fat: 1) Eat natural fats, not vegetable oils (be especially careful of which oils you heat); 2) eat slow digesting carbs, not starchy carbs or sweets; 3) seek salt (this one surprised me); 4) drink ample water; and 5) supplement with certain vitamins and minerals.
Excerpting a few key observations, Dr. Shanahan observed, “Most diets actually damage your metabolism further. Not only does this set you up for weight gain once you complete the diet, it can also cause entirely new health problems you never had before. … It’s widely accepted that most chronic disease is associated with obesity, and that losing weight can help alleviate suffering and sickness of all kinds. … Most practitioners give terrible nutrition advice because most of the nutrition education they receive during training is either exactly backwards or just plain wrong.”
It’s not possible to review the entire book in this column, but the doctor made a compelling case for her recommendations, and reading her book reminded me of another treatise written by physician Terry Wahls titled, “The Wahls Protocol.”
Doctor Wahls was suffering from multiple sclerosis. She had become wheelchair bound and was using hydraulic lifts for her limbs due to the illness. After studying the brain, Dr. Wahls began eating food designed to provide her body and especially her brain with proper fuel. Some of her dietary shift included specific types of meats, green vegetables in particular and darker fruits, like berries. She also recommended that people obtain healthy doses of natural sunlight. Within a year, Dr. Wahls reported that she tossed her wheelchair and returned to walking and biking.
I’m no scientist, but I found the analysis and suggestions from these two physicians persuasive enough that I have shifted my food consumption. I don’t always follow their suggestions (we all need periodic treats), but both doctors convinced me easy adaptations would increase my chances for maintaining and sustaining better health while losing dreaded blubber.
None of us are destined to live forever, but if you struggle with weight issues or other derivative health problems, isn’t it common sense to fuel our engine, including the brain, with the best fuel possible? There is a reason high performance fuel is used in race cars. As has been said, you are what you eat, and why not extend the quality of your race to the finish line with increased health benefits?
If you want to improve your health, consider my and Lance’s advice to read these two books. Compelling changes occurred to my food choices after reading both that were easy to implement without losing quality in the food I consume. Now, it’s time to get off my writer’s chair and take a walk.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.