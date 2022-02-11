Last week I wrote about my dad and referred to his quips I call Bud-isms. I promised to occasionally share one or two with you. I dare not document all, for reasons you can assume. So thank you for allowing me to continue waxing nostalgic.
Cultures and generations own their uniqueness when it comes to phraseology and folksy sayings. Farming is especially prone to that, and my dad was no exception. Some of these phrases had no meaning other than they were funny. Others contained hidden messages worded in a way to get your attention.
My brothers would agree with me that his most famous line, used on a hot summer day on the dry farm was “Hotter than a wild woman’s dream!” I never dared ask him, but just how did he know how hot a wild woman’s dream really is? And did my mom know that he knows?
Another phrase he used to describe the opposite seasonal condition: “Colder than a well digger’s butt!” Again I would ask myself, “ What precisely is a well digger? And how does he know the comparative temperature of his glutes?”
The real attention getter that you were messing things up and on his last nerve was: “I shoulda drown you in a gunny sack in the canal with the rest of the kittens!” Horrible right?! I know it sounds bad and please nobody call PETA. He was of course kidding… I think. Imagine the call for psychological counseling that was possibly induced when a young boy thinks his dad drowns kittens? “You really drown kittens by putting them in a sack and throwing them in the canal?” I would almost tearfully ask. “How do you think we get rid of the extras around the barnyard that don't catch mice?” he would respond with a look and a smirk that didn’t exactly clear my conscience.
I honestly don't think that my dad was a cat killer. In fact, I can clearly picture a Sunday afternoon summer day in our backyard. He was lounging on the grass playing with the new kittens of the mother cat who inhabited our barn. He was never cruel to animals. It was his way of using a darker form of humor to convey the desired message of: “straighten up, do better, I expect more of your performance.” It was used to stop some of the nonsense and unacceptable behavior I was no doubt engaging in as a teeanger. Being the youngest and most hyperactive of the three Thomas boys, I heard that admonition more than my older brothers. I never ever wanted to disappoint my dad, and I heard the message loud and clear — most of the time.
Let us not forget his advice on selecting a wife. “Don’t marry her til you get copies of her last three years tax returns and a picture of her in a bikini.” A year or so after mom died, he actually used that line in a phone conversation to chase away a potential suitor who kept asking him out to dinner. When I asked him what her response was, he giggled and said, “There was an awkward moment of silence, then she hung up! Told you it was good advice!”
I borrow the Bud-isms frequently but have some of my own as well that I hope make sense and inspire. My own son could tell you of hearing me say with exasperation in my voice, “A lack of preparation on your part does not necessitate an emergency on mine.” Or the often used, “speak your mind, but mind what you speak.” Feel free to interpret as it serves you best.
I will conclude with one last favorite. After hours on a dusty, slow D4 Caterpillar tractor, turning left, crawling around our dry farm fields, I would start to whine and hint that it was probably quitting time. I was anxious to get home, take a shower and head for town with my letterman’s jacket on (even though it was summer and I did not need a jacket). Searching for my friends who were enjoying the summer night tradition of dragging Main Street, flirting with girls and consuming milk shakes, burgers and fries.
He would simply say, “Are you looking for sympathy? Look it up in the dictionary, it's in the S’s between _____ and _______!” Enough said, I got it. Keep going, make a few more rounds before it gets dark. The work ethic of a farmer being taught to his son.
How can anything be better than that?!
Thanks, Dad. Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.