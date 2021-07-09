“How did we get here?” That's a question that's come up a lot lately in conversations with friends. Though it's no secret that I'm no fan of the sky-is-falling mindset that permeates much political and social commentary, that doesn't mean that I see only fair weather in all directions. There are some broad societal issues out there that concern even me.
The issue that is of perhaps the greatest concern to me is that of the erosion of what constitutes a reasonably productive member of society. Being a productive member of society used to include things like honesty, integrity, courage, humility, patience, a good education, a good work ethic, a desire to accomplish things, the ability to stand up to some heat, a disdain for whining/complaining, and respect for others — at least where warranted. I see a lot less of all of the above these days.
Instead I see astounding levels of dishonesty — especially in the intellectual sense. I see people who don't have a clue as to what integrity actually means. I see safe spaces, people who don't know their size and people who expect everything right now with no clue how to even make a dent in making it happen on their own.
I see unprecedented access to education with lousy outcomes. I see degrees and credentials awarded basis of things other than accomplishment or merit.
Worse, from the amount of it going around you'd think that carping and whining are enshrined in the Bill of Rights. Almost everyone used to hate whiners. Now, not so much.
So how did we get here? I have an idea about that. Bubble wrap. Allow me to explain.
As I look back at my own ancestors and their history in this country, I see a consistent theme from generation to generation — that of a generational challenge. When my great-great-grandfather was a young man he had to deal with adjusting to a new land engulfed in a civil war. My great grandfather helped, as a young man, to settle a frontier. Young men of my grandfather's generation were sent off to fight a terrible war in Europe. In my father's generation they were sent to another terrible war in both Europe and Asia.
In my generation it was Vietnam. There's nothing quite like receiving a draft notice in the mail. Just ask anyone who's ever gotten one.
Now wars are fought by volunteers. Frontiers are tamed by relatively few equipped with microscopes and spaceships. True hardship still exists, but it's borne disproportionately by the poor.
I think that struggle is useful. There is something about fear, potential defeat, shared burdens, working diligently toward a goal and having to confront things that are way bigger than oneself, that produces high levels of sobriety when it comes to a world view. The veneer of civilization is thin, and we are pretty darned lucky to be where we are today. But it takes some adversity to figure that out. You have to see how bad things can be to appreciate how good things are.
But that's not the way things are going. Instead of encouraging people to face the world, embrace the good with the bad, to take some necessary licks along the road toward prosperity, success and happiness, we've instead wrapped everything in thick layers of bubble wrap so that no one gets dinged.
There is, of course, some nuance to this. As seems to be our habit these days we lurch between extremes when it comes to challenge. I'm convinced that there's a happy medium somewhere between everyone gets a trophy and having to be a 5-year-old professional to play a game in T-ball with other kids. Riding in the back of a pickup truck was probably always a bad idea, but I don't need a warning label on a welding torch to know that it gets hot.
I do not want to send kids off to fight and possibly die in a war, but it sure wouldn't do them any harm to do some public service in exchange for, let's say, reduced college tuition or student loan debt relief. And having to be involved in something where they don't get to call all of the shots would likely be character building for budding professionals.
I recently had an opportunity to visit with my my thesis committee advisors. It was probably the last time I'll see them all alive. I'm really glad that the opportunity to thank them came up. They were great mentors. They were not easy on me (far from it). But through encouragement they showed me, not the quickest guy on the uptake, how to keep plugging away. By holding my feet to the fire they showed me that some hoops are ultimately worth jumping through. I haven't been afraid to defend an idea for thirty years. I owe that to them.
Doing more to demonstrate, then expect, good standards of behavior is probably enough for most of society. But I don't know what we are going to do with large parts of the media, the political class and academia who currently exist in weird elliptical orbits which just occasionally graze Earth's atmosphere.
Perhaps forcing these people to experience, more directly, the fruits of their labors would be a start. Prevent politicians from exempting themselves from the things they force on others by the rule of law. Require that academics whose raison d'etre is pontificating on societal ills ride along with police officers or work a shift in a factory with those who pay part of their salaries every once in a while. That'd tune some of them right up.
I don't know how to cure members of the media. Lock them in a room with their own copy for a few days and see who's still alive when the door opens?
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.