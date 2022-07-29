Judging by the reports in the ISJ, I find the brouhaha regarding Mr. Bray’s remarks rather puzzling. Not that I can’t grasp the objections of the police and fire departments to his position, for Bray was arguing, in effect, that the city might not be in need of more policemen, and the firemen supported the policemen’s position. (In light of reactions to Mr. Brays’ statements, I think I should avoid misunderstanding by explaining that I use those two collective nouns with no intention of conveying a misogynistic, anti-diversity view regarding the gender makeup of city employee groups.)
It’s hardly a surprise to anyone that city departments want to get bigger — it’s a natural tendency of departments — but the question for administration always is: how convincingly have departments justified their requests for more positions? How persuasive is the claim that Pocatello needs more police?
Obviously, since we citizens of Pocatello pay for fire and police services, we expect the mayor and City Council to provide us with appropriately sized staffs for the tasks entailed, and it was therefore entirely proper for Bray to raise the issue of what Pocatello, in its current condition, actually needs by way of police. And it was also sensible of him to suggest that the city’s population size may not be the only relevant factor in determining what those needs are.
Does anyone actually dispute Mr. Bray’s suggestion that a highly diverse city is likely to require more police? Or disagree with him that Pocatello is not such a city?
With regard to the latter question, and without consulting census data, I can only resort to my sense of how diverse this city is, having lived here for 37 years: Bray is right to point out that a population’s “diversity” refers to a great number of characteristics: not just race, but ethnicity, country of origin, educational achievements, sexual preferences, wealth, religious beliefs, political affiliations, health status, occupation and so forth.
I’ve lived in small cities of various types, as well as in Los Angeles and San Diego; Pocatello is not a city with a high level of diversity. It has some degree of diversity, like any small city, but does it have an Italian neighborhood, an immigrant community, an Asian quarter, a Black enclave, a Jewish sector? Does it have a greater than average proportion of rich to poor? Does it have an aggressive and confrontational gay population, activist radical student clubs, an unusually high population of vagrants? No. While I am quite aware that there is a sizable Hispanic population here, my overall judgment is that Pocatello is a city largely composed of Christian white folks with average incomes and pretty average life-styles.
As for the consequences of diversity, is it true, as Bray claims, that it tends to bring with it discord, and hence a greater need for city services that deal with conflict and unrest? Yes. However sad it might seem, it’s surely true that cities with high diversity tend to experience just such problems. As Bray says, “We, as humans, tend to feel more comfortable with those we perceive to be ‘like us.’”
As Mr. Bray reminds us, look what happened in Pocatello when, a few years back, we had a large number of Muslim students attending ISU. Many Pocatellans resented them, in part because they seemed to be wealthy; in part because they were non-Christians in our midst. And there was trouble; not riots or mob attacks, but there was tension, friction, and cause for concern.
A final comment: The call for Bray to resign is ridiculous. Setting aside the hostility of the police department that he offended by questioning its proposed budgets, he has done nothing illegal, or shameful, or even offensive. Is that call for resignation some sort of liberal (or right-wing), knee-jerk reaction to his mentioning “diversity” as a potential cause of problems? Bray didn’t say he was against diversity, he didn’t say that Pocatello shouldn’t become more diverse, and he certainly wasn’t out to “divide” the community, as the Pocatello Education Association alleges. He simply called attention to a relevant factor in deciding how big the city’s police force needed to be. He was doing his job as a councilman.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.