Leonard Hitchcock

Judging by the reports in the ISJ, I find the brouhaha regarding Mr. Bray’s remarks rather puzzling. Not that I can’t grasp the objections of the police and fire departments to his position, for Bray was arguing, in effect, that the city might not be in need of more policemen, and the firemen supported the policemen’s position. (In light of reactions to Mr. Brays’ statements, I think I should avoid misunderstanding by explaining that I use those two collective nouns with no intention of conveying a misogynistic, anti-diversity view regarding the gender makeup of city employee groups.)

It’s hardly a surprise to anyone that city departments want to get bigger — it’s a natural tendency of departments — but the question for administration always is: how convincingly have departments justified their requests for more positions? How persuasive is the claim that Pocatello needs more police?