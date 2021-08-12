What do the mainstream media, the Boy Scouts of America, Victoria’s Secret, the NBA, the Olympics and the Democratic Party all have in common? Each one in their own way has ruined their brands. While we wait for the inevitable release of documentaries such as, “Tarnished Gold,” “What’s Victoria’s Secret Covering Up?” and “BSA — On My Dishonor,” let’s review some of the reasons for these fascinating, brand name suicides.
Power over profits
Why does our media score dead last in “trust" behind such standard-bearers of journalist integrity as Peru and the Philippines? Audiences just want to laugh at comedy, feel emotions from dramas, relish the excitement of sports and hear factual news stories. Our mainstream media chucked all this when profits took a backseat to their new mission. No longer trying to satisfy the needs and interests of their viewers and readers, the media sought to use the power of propaganda to change their audience into a new creature.
Entertainment became laced with social justice rebukes. News morphed into opinions and became opportunities to chasten deplorables and their values. Biased journalists spun “facts” into narratives. Liberal editing ignored as much news as it promoted. The media became a nagging progressive mouthpiece with bad breath, and their audience gagged and moved away from it. Sometimes a catchy phrase resonates so clearly that it sums up the nation’s collective intellect in a moment. For the media that moment came when “fake news” became the byword of their brand.
The coverup is always worse
Just ask the Boy Scouts of America. The thousands of abuse claims and coverup conspiracies left a wound too deep for the first-aid merit badge. Decades-old secret lists of perverts hidden from the authorities and parents caught up to the BSA. The situation was not unlike that of the Catholic Church where insiders knew the truth, but chose to protect the brand rather than the boys and girls. Both organizations are seriously addressing the consequences and conditions of the past, but one has to wonder if it was a smart idea, brand-wise, to require condoms at the Scout’s World Jamboree.
So woke, so broke
Here is where the field of failures gets really crowded.
Right up front (pun absolutely intended) I confess that when I see the “half off” sale sign in the window of Victoria’s Secret, I peek to see if it’s the top half or the bottom half that’s off. I’m no angel, but their models sure were! The jury is still out on how sales will go with endorsements from lesbian, America-hating, third-place soccer stars, but I’m thinking that’s a pretty small demographic for lingerie.
The NBA’s brand went dim when the owners and players replaced Old Glory’s 50 shining stars with the five stars of China’s bloody red flag. At first their Western fans were pleased to see the NBA’s agrarian interest in the Bureau of Land Management, but that changed when fans figured out which “BLM” was actually being promoted. Turns out sports fans watch games for their entertainment, not for unpatriotic symbolism from ath-elites.
Like most Americans, you probably slept through the Olympics, and not just because the games were played while you were in bed. It’s more likely you tuned out because the games became a platform for a few anti-Team-USA, woke exhibitionists. NBC’s brand took a financial hit as viewers turned their backs on the insulting competitors, but it was rude athletes who ruined their own brands.
Because we can
Some brands go to ruin due to sheer arrogance. The Democratic Party has been going down this road for years. “Elections have consequences,” smirked President Barack Obama when asked to compromise. “Well, he didn’t win, did he?” chuckled Harry Reid when confronted about the scandalous lies he told about candidate Mitt Romney. Arrogance abounds throughout the ranks of sophisticated Democratic leaders. (Party on, President Obama!) Their elite leadership knows what’s best for everyone else so in effect they say, “Shut up you pathetic peasants and just mail-in your votes, get your shots and forget whatever we told you yesterday.” It will be interesting to see how that plays out in 2022.
In brands we trust
Brands are the measure of trust folks have in the quality of an organization or an individual. Good brands take time to establish, but they can evaporate in a single news cycle. A change in mission, an exposed coverup, media-seeking selfies or elites' hubris can ruin the best of brands. Keep watching as more high flyers (think Gov. Andrew Cuomo) are sure to crash and ruin their brands.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.