"In nothing do men more nearly approach the gods than in giving health to men." ― Cicero (106 B.C.-43 B.C.)
Starting about 10 years ago, health professionals began to warn us about the overuse of antibiotics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic and even PBS detailed how the overuse and over prescription of antibiotics was leading to the evolution of some bacteria into “superbugs.” A superbug is a bacteria mutation that cannot be treated with current, conventional antibiotics. In fact, the CDC estimates that 2.8 million Americans are infected with a superbug bacteria each year and these infections cause the death of 35,000 of them.
If that wasn't scary enough, somewhat later, the FDA warned the public about the dangers of using antibacterial hand soap. There were a couple of reasons for the FDA's warning. One is that most antibacterial hand soap contained the ingredient triclosan. The use of this chemical had raised concerns from environmental, regulatory and academic groups because studies had shown abnormal hormone reaction in the body. They advocated that more research was needed before the effects of long term use in humans could be determined.
So the FDA banned the use of triclosan in any OTC antibacterial hand soaps. It is, however, still added to many consumer products like clothing, toys, kitchenware, furniture to prevent bacterial contamination. It is also used by surgeons to scrub down before operations. Oh, and it is used as an FDA-regulated pesticide.
But the main reason the FDA cracked down on antibacterial soaps was because of the fear that they contributed to the rise of antibiotic resistant — you guessed it — superbugs.
The repercussions of this superbug fear wasn't really felt by the ordinary person until they got sick with, say, a form of strep throat that could have been easily treated with an antibiotic. Problem was, you could beg your doctor to help you, but antibiotics had suddenly become quasi illegal. It was easier to get meth or an opiate on the street than to get a Z-pack from your doctor.
But the real point here isn't about antibiotics or antibacterial hand soap. The point is about COVID-19 and the boy in the bubble.
David Vetter was born with SCID (severe combined immunodeficiency), a hereditary disease that dramatically weakens the immune system. Individuals born with SCID are abnormally susceptible to infections, and exposure to typically innocuous pathogens can be fatal. David lived most of his early years in a hospital, but as he grew older he lived increasingly more with his parents and older sister. An elaborate containment structure was built for David to live in and for management of his SCID. It was because of the appearance of this structure that David received the moniker of “the boy in the bubble.”
This same type of structure is exactly what we, as a society, are building for ourselves today. As we continue to stay locked in our homes, or are afraid to touch our face as it itches, or will only venture out into the world with masks and gloves, or tremble to touch a dear friend, or abstain from attending church lest someone sing a hymn in back of us, or are banned from attending the kids' football games we build, piece by piece, the framework of our own bubble.
And we have plenty of help to build this bubble. Stores where we shop are forced by fear of lawsuits to sanitize everything from shopping carts to the PIN pad. Restaurants are unrecognizable as waitresses and hostesses greet patrons in hazmat suits. Airlines are experimenting with UV lights that will completely sterilize a 777's interior. Companies are developing sterilization booths that employees will enter before being allowed into any work space. Most interestingly, we are being asked to give up the use of real money because it is so saturated with bacteria.
As we become encapsulated within our sterile bubble, we can revel in the absence of any bacteria or virus. Our fears will fade away. We can take our masks off. Until...
Until it becomes apparent that all of life's needs are not within our bubble walls. With fear and trepidation, at some point, reality will force us to step outside the bubble. It is at this point that the concerns about superbugs created by the use of antibiotics or antibacterial soap become mere trifles. We now stand, naked of any immunities to anything, in the outside world.
It won't need to be a superbug or COVID-20 to take us out. A mere cold or any other, otherwise harmless bacteria will roar through society and fell us like a California wildfire takes out houses.
The boy in the bubble, David Vetter, lived to the age of 12.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.