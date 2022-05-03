“A simulated life is still a life.” — Gaspery, a character in "Sea of Tranquility"
Emily St. John Mandel is a Canadian writer with a marvelous talent for taking old stories — i.e., pandemics, Ponzi schemes or time travel — and making them fresh. “Sea of Tranquility,” Mandel’s new novel, demonstrates this. Mandel is often labeled as an author of speculative fiction, science fiction and auto-fiction. She can combine many plots and have multiple characters, some of them appearing from novel to novel, and yet she ties the threads together.
Here is a sample of her clear but often lyrical prose:
“What it was like to leave Earth: a rapid ascent over the green-and-blue world, then the world was blotted out all at once by clouds. The atmosphere turned thin and blue, the blue shaded into indigo, and then — it was like slipping through the skin of a bubble — there was black space.”
A single surreal incident is the core event of “Sea of Tranquility.”
In 1912, an 18-year-old Englishman named Edwin St. John St. Andrew, disillusioned with the British Empire, meets a mysterious stranger and then walks into a Canadian forest. Underneath a giant maple tree, he suddenly feels he is in some vast interior, like a train station or a cathedral. There are notes of violin music. Edwin is terrified by a combination of unearthly sounds. Is he going mad? In 1994, a young woman named Vincent is filming the same tree and sky and hears violin music and unexplained sounds. The same stranger is lurking in the forest.
Is time, itself, unraveling with one event bleeding into other time periods? Are there parallel worlds in everyone’s personal story?
At a party, years later, Vincent meets a visitor who reveals her spouse is running a Ponzi scheme and that she and her friends will be ruined in a few months. In another scene, a writer named Olive Llewellyn — not unlike Mandel — is warned by the same mysterious visitor to cancel her book tour because something deadly (a pandemic) will soon happen.
The mystery man is a time traveler detective named Gaspery-Jacques Roberts living on the moon in the 25th century in a colony called the Night City. He works for a sinister organization called the Time Institute. Gaspery’s assignment is to travel back into the past and discover why separate incidents from different centuries are rupturing and overlapping into each other.
Here is where Mandel gets complex with stories within stories.
Mandel’s fictional character, novelist Olive Llewellyn, has an individual named Gaspery in her bestseller "Marienbad," which was released in the 23rd century. "Marienbad" is a dystopian novel she wrote on the brink of an actual pandemic. Ironically, this parallels Mandel herself whose huge hit, "Station Eleven" — about a pandemic — was published before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred. When it did, Mandel resented being called a prophet.
Eventually, Gaspery travels back in time to visit Edwin, now a disabled veteran from World War I, and explains to him what his 1912 encounter means. Edwin recognizes Gaspery as the weird stranger from his past. If Edwin is suffering from the war, at least the forest vision was not a hallucination caused by mental illness. This action marks Gaspery as an outlaw and eventual fugitive because he has violated a Time Institute rule of never revealing his purpose.
Critics have high praise for “Sea of Tranquility.” Maureen Corrigan of NPR had this to say: “‘Sea of Tranquility’ is a poignant, ingeniously constructed and deeply absorbing novel that surveys big questions about the cruel inevitability of time passing, loss, the nature of what we consider reality and, in the end, what finally matters.”
Here is Laird Hunt: “Following a superb stylist like Mandel is like watching an expert lacemaker at work: You see the strands and later the beautiful results, but your eyes simply cannot follow what comes in between. As in her best work, including 'Station Eleven,' she is less concerned with endings than with continuity.”
“Sea of Tranquility” ends with an extraordinary reveal.
If Emily St. John Mandel’s world is always ending, there remains a sense that Mandel’s very human characters, living and dead, will return to haunt the readers.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”