Born in 1946, John Banville is considered a master Irish novelist and won the prestigious Booker prize for his powerful novel about grief and remembrance, “The Sea,” in 2005. John Banville is known for his pristine prose and remarkable set pieces, so vivid and dramatic, not unlike the late Cormac McCarthy. In addition to literary works, Banville also writes genre novels under the pseudonym of Benjamin Black or his own name. He admits that the detective stories are much easier to write with prose more casual and less “literary.” John Banville’s latest novel, “The Lock-Up,” features two detectives: his alcoholic but brilliant Quirke, who is a pathologist, and an Irish Protestant inspector named John Stafford. (Stafford’s religion is problematic in the Republic of Ireland.) Quirke is a disturbing character whose “mere presence in a room had an incendiary effect. He was like phosphorus, that burns in air.”
The plot is straight forward. In 1950s Dublin, Rosa Jacobs, 27, is found dead in a car, apparently a suicide by carbon monoxide. Detective John Strafford and Quirke take the case, and Quirke soon discovers Rosa Jacobs was murdered. A comment by a colleague of Jacobs leads them to a German family named Kesler who have a mysterious connection to Israel. The fact that a Jewish woman would be close to Germans who were probably former Nazis strikes Strafford and Quirke as odd. The plot grows more complicated when a friend of Rosa’s from Tel Aviv investigating Israel’s attempt to acquire the atomic bomb is killed by a hit-and-run driver. Another twist comes when a powerful Catholic bishop warns the chief inspector to pull his two detectives off the case. Evidently, the Keslers and the church share skin in the game.
Banville creates some friction since the detectives don’t like each other. He also adds a romance when Quirke meets Molly, Rosa’s estranged sister, in a hotel.
When Molly survives a hit and run, the plot gets personal for Quirke. In the novel preceding “The Lock-Up” — “April in Spain” — Quirke suffered a personal tragedy that deepened his state of grief and unrest.
Banville ends “The Lock-Up” with a jarring epilogue: A minor character reveals who really killed Rosa Jacobs. For such a careful writer like Banville, this feels like a solution that is too easy, but the reader can decide.
Scottish journalist, Allan Massie, wrote, “The plot of the novel is full of twists and turns, not all, on reflection, entirely probable, yet all so good in themselves that any incredulity is waved away. Banville is always good on weather, characters and set-pieces. One might not care to spend time in real life with the likes of Quirke and Strafford, but on the page, they offer a deep, purring pleasure.”
I would concur with this assessment. John Banville is always a joy to read, particularly his popular novels. Few writers can create such simple scenes latent with a sinister subtext. If a film is made, the role of the always angry and morose Quirke would be a gift for any capable actor.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
