Remember the old fable about the frog in the bucket? We’re all familiar with it. Drop this amphibian into scalding hot water, and his response is immediate — he leaps out to preserve himself. But the fable has it that if you put him in a bucket of tepid water and then raise the temperature of the water very gradually to the boiling point, complacently he will not notice the change until too late, and he cannot act to save himself. Alas, poor oblivious fool.
That fable may have some relevance to where we are today.
I’ve been thinking lately of the condition of our country during the years of the Second World War, 1941-1945. I’m one of the few remaining who remember that period. It brought unmistakable external peril for our way of life, for our free democratic institutions. We recognized immediately the “scalding hot water.” And impressively, our people responded to the necessities of that moment. It took almost four years, but we were focused and we “leaped out.”
I don’t want to paint with too broad a brush, but it seemed Americans were unified. The Roosevelt administration and the Congress (both parties) quickly assumed wartime powers, and they asked us all to make selfless sacrifices for “the war effort.” Lives were disrupted, often greatly. Some personal freedoms had to be set aside. Everyone endured imposed shortages, the rationing of crucial war materials. A little grumbling here and there perhaps, but for the most part, Americans accepted what needed to be done — and did it.
The contrast between the circumstances in the 1940s and those of the country (and the world) today is striking. Back then the danger was singular and the external enemy clear to us all. Now once again we’re gravely threatened, but this time by a tangled web of diverse, even more formidable, longer term dangers.
Global warming, world population growth, the rise of populism and decline of democracies, international and national terrorism, worldwide pandemics, the unintended economic consequences of burgeoning technology — these constitute the Hydra head we must face. These threats are more dangerous because they are interconnected and magnify each other. They endanger not only America and our allies, but the future of humankind in a globally connected world. And this time the enemy is not so much external, for these threats are substantially self-generated.
Shortsighted people regard these conditions as no more than “tepid water.” Others, somewhat more aware perhaps, nevertheless deny or simply ignore.
Sadly, we’re ill-prepared to act. In that simpler, earlier time, we trusted news sources, we trusted experts, we had more trust in government and our democratic institutions — and mostly we trusted each other. Today, lack of such trust weakens us. We’re deeply fractured, divided against ourselves.
In America, we can’t even unite sufficiently to get beyond the mid-level, if costly, health and economic challenge of COVID-19. Forty five percent of our citizenry (58 percent in Idaho) are so bogged down in petty, small issue political squabbling or irrational fear of conspiracies that either they cannot see the bigger picture or refuse selfishly to cooperate and get vaccinated. (Compare those numbers with Denmark where 86 percent of those eligible are vaccinated, and where COVID is today no longer a critical threat.)
For us, of course, the virus is surging once again, allowing it to mutate further, to “end run” our present vaccines and to prolong indefinitely our pandemic pain.
The hotter ocean water is no mere frog’s bucketful, nor are the related, intensifying weather disruptions merely figurative. Now absolutely undeniable, global warming is exponentially more rapid in the past century than ever previously, leaving no reasonable doubt that human behavior has contributed. We are seeing dramatic evidence in the devastations wreaked by more frequent and more severe hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, wildfires and drought. We must spend billions to repair the damage with Band-Aids, but as for attacking the causes, our overall political will, it seems, is compromised and piecemeal. Too many resist; the sacrifices required might prove inconvenient and bad for short-term business.
As global warming intensifies, as oceans rise, as forests burn, as drought undermines food production, we’re sure to see more painful displacement of international populations — on a scale that could make the current tensions of our southern border and the Mediterranean region look like child’s play. Political animosities, xenophobia and racial strife inevitably follow.
World population growth compounds the problems. United Nations models predict that from the present 7.8 billion we will grow to 10.9 billion by 2100. That’s a whopping 40 percent increase in 80 years. More and more people means more and more consumption of finite resources, more pollution of environments, more unbalancing of ecosystems, more widespread destruction of species. There are canary-in-the-coal-mine signs everywhere — like garbage accumulation in our oceans, the resulting destruction of coral reefs, like ever-declining numbers of fish, birds and bees.
How are we going to feed those extra billions when we’re gobbling up agricultural land to build subdivisions, when corporate farming methods are slowly destroying croplands? How do we slow global warming when we’re cutting down more and more rain forests to build subdivisions to house those additional billions? As the reach of technological innovation continues, making more and more jobs redundant, how will all those people exist without jobs that pay living wages? How do you make living affordable when competition for scarce resources, for clean water and energy, drives up prices and produces scarcities? And then how do you subdue the political outrage of suffering populations if income disparity continues as egregiously whacked as it is in America today, even as Nero fiddles.
It doesn’t take much to imagine unsettled dystopian conditions with poverty, hunger and pandemic disease, with more national and international terrorism.
We Americans are disproportionately responsible for such grim prospects ahead. We consume more goods and use more environment-fouling energy per capita than any other nation — way more. The three-car garage and rented storage units are metaphors for our excessive levels of consumption. And not surprisingly we generate tons and tons of garbage — where will we put it all as decades pass?
We do pay a lot of lip service to conservation — but for most of us that does not change the way we live.
More recently, observing the American lifestyle, the Chinese, the Indians, the Brazilians and ever so many other less developed countries of Asia, Africa, and Europe have come to believe they can have the energy and resource-consuming amenities that we Americans have been expanding for decades. With ever more of us coming, that vastly expands consumption, depletion of crucial resources and environmental pollution.
Will our appetites ultimately undo us — fifty years from now, one hundred, one thousand? With our present trajectory, if unchecked, though we may not perish outright, won’t existence gradually become harder, even desperate, not merely for the poor nations but for ordinary people everywhere? (Doubtless the extremely rich will always manage to get theirs.)
I don’t wish to be alarmist, but I seriously wonder: Will the careless, irresolute American and world frog rouse himself sufficiently before he is overwhelmed?
CODA.
Some will say, “Not to worry about dire outcomes. Humans are ever inventive. We’ll come up with new ways to meet the demands of climate change and the much larger human imprint on the planet.” That seems somewhat like saying, “However hot the water gets, the frog will simply reinvent his body's physiology to adapt to it.”
Others will say, “Not to worry about dire outcomes. God especially loves the frog, for whose benefit He specifically created this bucket. However carelessly the frog behaves, God intends to intercede in good time and will not allow the frog to come to a bad end.” That is not a theology to which I can subscribe.
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.