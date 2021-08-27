I'm well known for being bullish on the future. I have always believed, and will likely always believe, that the best is yet to come. That's just the nature of humanity. For all of civilization's strategic blundering, we seem to possess enough tactical acumen to make the world a generally better place — even if this is significantly despite of, rather than because of, ourselves.
But that doesn't mean that things are always moving in the right direction all at the same time. I'm almost sure that we face some difficult times ahead in our country. We've lived so well for so long that that way too many of us have taken an easy life as some sort of birthright.
It is not.
These days, it seems that the relationship between effort and reward, or work and accomplishment, is either tenuous or broken across broad swaths of our society. My wife recently commented: “These days you actually notice when someone is good at their job, just because it's so rare.”
Amen, honey.
I talk to local business owners all of the time about the difficulties they have finding good employees. And we are talking about a remarkably low bar: showing up, showing up on time, not leaving early and doing something besides texting while at work. Not just young people either. It turns out that a lack of a reasonable work ethic afflicts individuals regardless of race, gender, age or creed.
The principal reason that corporate giants are muscling local businesses out of markets everywhere is because they can provide goods and services much more cheaply. Local businesses find it very difficult to compete based on price, so they have to provide a better customer experience. Providing a good customer experience tends to engender a great deal of customer loyalty — if you can pull it off.
A good customer experience is generally more important than a lower price. That's how you get it done, if you are local.
You, me and most of the people that we know would rather do business locally — even if it costs us a bit more to do so. But it depends on the customer experience. If you are treating me well, I'll happily pay a premium. But if your customer service sucks, well, I might as well go for the lower price. Their customer experience might be lousy, too, but at least I'm saving money.
I know that business owners generally get this. But many of their employees? I'm not so sure.
We've recently had incredibly poor customer service at local businesses we've patronized for years. We try to keep going back, hoping that the owners will have better luck finding better employees the next time, but after a while, it's just time to move on. In a few cases, I don't think these folks will be around for much longer.
It's a terrible thing to watch something that someone you know has worked and sweated to build go down the tubes. It's worse knowing that it's largely because many of the people who work for them are about as useful at doing whatever it is that they are supposed to do as boat anchors in the middle of the Sahara.
It's not always an issue of pay either. In businesses that I've run, my idea was always that paying well attracts better workers. That used to be generally true, but from what I've observed, it's not so true anymore.
You can't cure a lack of work ethic just by throwing more money at it. And it seems like these days you can't mentor, demonstrate, berate or spell out in headline font what a work ethic is to those who don't know. If I'd recently wanted to just throw $50 away, I can think of more satisfying ways than paying the “mechanic” who took a hammer and screwdriver to remove a threaded, hex-head cap on a bottom bracket.
We do business with a local internet provider that's great to deal with. Their service is not the fastest, but every time I call with a problem I talk with someone who seems genuinely interested in what's wrong and takes substantial steps to fix it. Even after we got Starlink a few months ago, we installed a load-sharing router and kept them as a backup. That's what great customer service is worth to me.
The folks who work on our cars are the same way. We wouldn't even consider going anyplace else. So is the coffee shop I go to every day. But these are exceptions these days, rather than the rule. The general customer service experience out there is so dismal that it really does stand out when it is not.
I don't know how you fix this. Perhaps if enough lousy employees miss a few meals because the businesses that used to pay their salaries are now defunct, maybe at least a few of them would begin to associate effort with reward.
Or at least survival.
