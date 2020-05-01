Despite the presence of the current COVID-19 virus in Idaho, and the havoc it has wreaked on life here in the Gem State and the rest of the nation, a different type of chaos is unfolding. It is the primary election season in Idaho.
One aspect of chaos is the limited way people can vote. Many people are confused about how to vote in this primary election. There is only one way by requesting an absentee ballot by mail. To be clear, there will be no in-person voting on May 19. In order to do so, this request can be processed on idahovotes.gov or by calling your local county clerk’s office. All requests need to be made by May 19. If you have not requested a ballot, please do so; people have died for your right to vote.
The Republican Party’s primary has an extra level of chaos to it. Many Republicans are leveling the charge that other members of the party are not Republican or conservative enough because of their lack of devotion to the Idaho GOP’s platform. As required by a recent party rule, all candidates for legislative and federal level offices in Idaho are asked to sign a statement of allegiance to the current state Republican Party platform or provide an explanation of why they did not do so.
Many Republicans signed a statement that they agreed with the party platform in its entirety. Locally, those who pledged to sign the platform include:
Rep. Kevin Andrus (District 28), Senate candidate Adam Furgoli (District 30), Senate candidate Kevin Cook (District 30), Rep. Gary Marshall (District 30), Rep. Julianne Young (District 30), House candidate David Cannon (District 31), House candidate Chad Cole (District 31), Rep. Chad Christensen (District 32), House candidate Dave Radford (District 32), Sen. David Lent (District 33), Rep. Barbara Ehardt (District 33), Rep. Bryan Zollinger (District 33), Senate candidate and current House member Rep. Doug Ricks (District 34), Senate candidate Jacob Householder (District 34), House candidate Shane Raebush (District 34), Senate candidate Jud Miller (District 35), Sen. Van Burtenshaw (District 35), House candidate Carey Hanks (District 35), House candidate Jerald Raymond (District 35), House candidate George Judd (District 35) and Rep. Rod Furniss (District 35).
While it is a long list of those who agreed to support the entire Idaho Republican platform, the list of those who declined sign an agreement to support the state party platform is an even more impressive list of who's who in the Idaho GOP. The list includes, locally, Senate candidate Dan Karlan (District 28), Sen. Jim Guthrie (District 28), Rep. Randy Armstrong (District 28), House candidate Dustin Manwaring (District 29), Senate candidate Jeff Thompson (District 30), Rep. Wendy Horman (District 30), Donavan Harrington (District 31), Rep. Mark Gibbs (District 32) and House candidate Jon Weber (District 34).
It is interesting that several well-known Republican elected officials, including U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, Congressman Mike Simpson, Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke and Idaho House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, did not sign on to the Idaho Republican Party platform. Also, others signed on to the platform but expressed concerns with parts of the document. Local legislators who supported the platform but took exception include Sen. Steve Bair (District 31), Sen. Mark Harris (District 32), House candidate Marco Erickson (District 33), Rep. Britt Raybould (District 34) and House candidate Ron Nate (District 34).
An average Republican voter might question, why are these official holders and candidates who claim to be good conservatives not willing to fully accept the Idaho Republican Platform? In order to answer this question, one needs to compare the current 2016 Republican Party’s (national) platform with the Idaho Republican platform.
The national GOP platform is very much a product of the Reagan conservative revolution of the 1980s. The national platform is strong in support of the Second Amendment, pro-life, fiscally conservative, culturally conservative, pro-entrepreneurship and responsive to the rights of citizens. It represents the current standard of conservatism for many in the Republican Party.
While the Idaho GOP’s platform shares many commonalities with the party’s national platform, it does differ in many ways. One reason for these differences is that many of those in the leadership of the Idaho party are not Republicans in the Reagan tradition; rather they are part of a libertarian faction.
A key difference between those with a libertarian perspective and those who are conservatives is that a conservative sees value in a limited government. A libertarian, generally, sees little value in government. All too often government, even in benign forms such as public education and public health efforts, is seen as a conspiracy against the liberty and freedom of people.
Examples of the libertarian influence on the Idaho GOP’s party platform includes a plank that calls for the repeal of the 17th Amendment, which allows the public to vote for U.S. senators. Before the 17th Amendment, U.S. senators were selected by state legislators influenced usually by party bosses.
The platform also calls for a return to the gold standard. It is important to note that the gold standard was a factor that helped contribute to the Great Depression. Because of its negative economic impact, the gold standard has been abandoned by every major nation in the world.
These are just two examples from the Idaho GOP platform. A reading of the national GOP platform provides a contrast. When one reads the 2016 (national) Republican Party platform there is no call for preventing citizens from being able to vote for their senators or a return to the gold standard.
Some during the primary season have called those candidates and elected officials who did not align themselves totally to the Idaho GOP’s platform not be true conservatives. Rather, one might say these are candidates and officials who read the platform and trying to be true sons and daughters of the Reagan revolution by applying good sense.
Many candidates and office holders likely felt pressure to sign on the platform. One can suspect that many who signed only did so to not create a conflict with the state party or to be accused of not being true Republicans. This is an unfortunate situation to put Republican candidates in.
For the sake of the Idaho GOP, let us hope the upcoming summer Idaho Republican Convention takes a hard look at rewriting the platform. A new platform will better serve the party, the candidates of the GOP and the people of Idaho if it more closely reflects the national GOP platform.
2016 Republican (National) Platform: gop.com/the-2016-republican-party-platform/
Idaho Republican Platform: idgop.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/2018-IdahoGOP-Platform-Updated.pdf
Dan Cravens lives in Blackfoot with his wife Jill and three children.