Brian Blad has been reelected mayor of Pocatello. Congratulations, Brian! You’ve managed to win a difficult campaign.
The question Pocatello citizens are entitled to ask now, of course, is what are you going to do with their trust in you? Will it be business as usual, or are you going to up your game?
The latter might be a good idea. More than half of Pocatellans casting ballots in the general election Nov. 2 voted for somebody other than Blad.
It’s what forced a runoff this past Tuesday against political newcomer, David Worley. Worley doesn’t fit any current political label but says describing him as a constitutional conservative comes closest.
Blad won because he worked hard, spent his campaign donations shrewdly and is known by many Pocatello voters. He was also able to point to his experience, having been mayor for nearly 12 years.
He also campaigned, as he has in the past, more on generalities than specifics. One KIFI News report cited Blad saying, "The No. 1 reason why I ran for mayor to start with is so I could help people in Pocatello improve their lives." That platform offends no one.
Worley lost despite a creditable effort raising campaign funds, putting together a well-organized team, developing a conscious strategy and working hard to get his message out.
At the start of the campaign, most Pocatello voters didn’t know Worley from Adam’s off ox. What they heard and saw early in the campaign from Worley may have frightened some of them. Pocatello is pretty centrist. Some of Worley’s political views lean hard to the right.
When Worley said at the first candidate forum in September that if elected he’d oppose mask mandates and vaccination requirements, it played well to his base. For independents and Democrats, currently a larger portion of the Pocatello electorate, however, it didn’t sit as well.
When Worley got into the details of city administration his views sounded very much like those of current city council member Chris Stevens. She finished a strong third in the mayor’s race in the general election.
Worley correctly identified property taxes as a major issue for the city’s voters. He was short, however, on specifics of how to provide needed services at lower cost. He did say, “The organizational structure of the city can be improved to reduce the number of city employees required.”
The city currently employs about 500 people. It’s likely the candidate’s honest comment did not inspire many of those people, or their family, friends and relatives, to vote against the incumbent.
When asked what his first priority as mayor would be, Worley wrote, “I will call on the City Council to pass an ordinance that protects the people of Pocatello from employment discrimination based on vaccination status.” In my opinion, arguing for something that effectively encourages people not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus was a strategic error.
Given the city’s electorate, it seems to me his response was a lost opportunity. He could have focused on their most important concern — taxes.
Worley defended his comment when I spoke with him by phone this week. He felt voters across the political spectrum, not just his base, were concerned about the possibility of a vaccine mandate. His remark, he said, was strategic.
The Idaho Freedom Coalition sent out a mass mailing supporting Worley shortly before the runoff election. The effort may have harmed, rather than helped his candidacy.
The first statement on the mailer claimed Blad “embroiled Pocatello in the HOKU economic disaster.” The intent of putting “Blad” and “Hoku” in the same sentence was, of course, to create a negative emotional response. It’s classic in the attack campaign playbook.
The Hoku fiasco is too involved to address in one sentence. The truth is the polysilicon plant project started back in 2007. Blad didn’t become mayor until 2010. Many voters knew that. The Hoku statement hurt the credibility of the entire mail message.
Could Worley have won if he’d run a different campaign? He might have come closer, but winning a political race against an entrenched incumbent is tough.
Will he run again for the mayor’s office or in another race? I have asked him. His answer was a gracious “maybe.” At this point, he is keeping his options open.
About 38 percent of Pocatello’s registered voters cast ballots in the mayoral runoff election. That’s about 7 percent more than in the 2017 mayor’s race. Still, almost two of every three registered voters in the city sat out the election.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.