In a world often filled with dark news, it helps to realize there are abundant bright spots. We are about to bid 2019 adieu. Let’s close the year with some positive thoughts.
I have spent the past two Idaho winters in the Chiapas region of Mexico helping Mayan women market their hand-woven goods and high mountain coffee. The NGO I volunteer for helps the women to generate fair income for their crafts which empowers them in their families and communities.
A hurdle the Chiapas program faces is that many of the women from these remote villages do not speak Spanish. Another volunteer suggested we create a language program on laptops to teach classes in the distant communities.
I approached Saeid Rezai, owner of Galaxy Computers in Pocatello, to see if he could locate some used laptops. I hoped for two; he secured and donated seven. His staff cleaned them and downloaded the required language programs. Saeid’s charity will soon glow brightly in the highlands of Chiapas, and Southeast Idaho is blessed with an abundance of kind people.
One has to take their hat off to the citizens’ initiative that brought Medicaid coverage to thousands of Idahoans. The Legislature had dropped the ball on this one for far too long, but Idahoans sent a strong message to improve our medical system. A compliment is also owed to Gov. Brad Little for issuing a temporary order allowing hemp to pass through Idaho.
Locally, whoever created the white and green Christmas light decorations in Chubbuck seen traveling from the I-15 exchange toward the Chubbuck exit deserves praise. They are incredibly beautiful. Also, kudos to Idaho State University for finally freezing student tuition. It’s time we stopped burying students with excessive education debt, and that policy should continue.
Grants have also been awarded recently to fund phase one of the origami project at the Pocatello airport. An initial stunning display of kusudamas should be in place by next summer.
Turning to national news matters, I am not a fan of our current U.S. president. However, Donald Trump did advocate for an improved trade treaty with Canada and Mexico, and through bipartisan support that is nearing reality. Washington, D.C., isn’t known for providing positive news, but it was encouraging to see the two parties work together for the benefit of all Americans — more of that in 2020 please.
The ongoing Me Too movement has helped to publicize the broad extent of sexual harassment by the powerful against the disadvantaged. We have become more aware of the extent of this problem, which particularly affects women and ultimately is inexcusable. Powerful sexual predators have to think twice before acting these days.
The young woman from Sweden, Greta Thunberg, deserves praise for advocating against the incessant damaging of the environment. She is courageous at a tender age and has eloquently implored world leaders to care more for our planet. I have a wee bit of Swedish blood in me, and I say go girl, you are a “breath of fresh air.”
Many of us worry about the alarming changes in our environment that scientists claim are due to global warming. Martin Hackworth discussed the troubling evidence and data in a recent column, but observed it may not ultimately develop as badly as is projected. Let’s hope the professor is right as some creatures like the “weeds of the sea” (octopus, squid, etc.), are believed to be flourishing due to the higher acid content and warming of the oceans. Pizzlies, a polar bear/grizzly crossbreed, are beginning to appear more frequently, which may ensure their survival.
It has been documented that wild animals including bears, wolves, lynx, bison, beavers, wild boar, moose, bird species and many other creatures have become abundant in the area surrounding Chernobyl. The world’s worst nuclear disaster inadvertently created a 1,600-square-mile sanctuary (one of Europe’s largest) that has become wildly beautiful again. The area is considered unsafe for humans; however, the effects of radiation upon the animals has not been as bad as was projected although mutations do exist and evaluative studies continue.
No matter how badly we screw up our planet’s environment, it seems creatures will adapt, evolve and endure in some form.
News on the international front reports that scientists are nearing the creation of a vaccine that prevents malaria. The mosquito is the most deadly creature on the planet for humans, and the RTS,S vaccine has produced promising results in reducing the death and suffering caused by this cruel disease.
A positive addition to the Idaho State Journal has been the added columnists with diverse viewpoints from afar. Thank you as well to the local columnists (whether I agree with you or not) who take the time to write their columns. Your thought-provoking efforts are appreciated.
My last column dealt with the legally actionable inequities that have arisen as a result of the flawed process that occurred in the updating of property values in Bannock County. Rather than wait to be sued, the county could move forward in a positive fashion to reinstall public trust. Why not create a blue ribbon panel of key players and citizens to arrive at a fair solution before taxpayers are forced to take legal action?
The letters in the newspaper from aggrieved property holders are but the tip of an iceberg. One writer expressed that he thought he could not do anything because he failed to appeal due to the misrepresentations. That may not be true. If you have been slammed by this process, consult lawyers immediately to determine your rights.
There are requirements under Idaho law that timely notice of claims must be given to governmental entities where they have committed tortuous acts. There was negligence involved in the process of raising values, but this may also be a case of illegal taxation if the percentage increases violate state law. Given the recent success with the utility case against the city of Pocatello, attorneys may be willing to take these cases on a contingent basis.
Government officials represented property taxes would not significantly increase. December’s tax statements proved notice these representations were misleading if not downright fraudulent. I am not a proponent of litigation to solve problems, but my hope is that enough citizens will take legal action that the county will be forced to remedy the situation or face costly legal sanctions. A positive solution propagated by the county would be great news to read about during the coming year. Best wishes to everyone for a beneficial 2020.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.