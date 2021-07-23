When I was young, there were no social media memes because there was no social media. There were, instead, catchphrases which served the same purpose. One of the most well-known catchphrases of my youth was “Big brother is coming.” This catchphrase encapsulated the paranoia of a generation raised on novels like "1984" and "A Clockwork Orange."
Well, there's good and bad news on this account. The good news is that big brother is not coming. The bad news is that's because he's already here.
The most distressing thing I've come across lately is the blatant pressuring of social media companies, by the government, to regulate speech and even thought.
Joe Biden recently opined that Facebook was “killing people” by allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on their platform. This claim was later repeated and amplified by his press secretary, Jen Psaki.
Even though Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have taken extraordinary (and I would argue ham-fisted) measures to combat the spread of misinformation concerning COVID-19, vaccinations and more, this apparently isn't enough for Biden, Psaki and many progressives. They want speech with which they disagree to go away. Worse, they seem intent in using the power of government as a cudgel against those they perceive as miscreants.
Though the reaction to this particular incident falls, rather predictably, along partisan lines, it really ought to concern everyone. In this case, it's the left promulgating the suppression of speech, but the right is just as guilty. Just consider the current debate about critical race theory.
For many reasons, I'm against government suppression or government influenced suppression of speech — even if I think the facts clearly run counter to the suppressed speech. Suppression of speech is the antithesis of freedom. Suppressing bad speech rarely works in changing hearts and minds (generally quite the opposite, in fact). Finally, suppressing poor speech prevents the triumph of better speech.
To wit. Vaccine skeptics are not, in my opinion, actual skeptics — they're idiots. The evidence for the safety, efficacy and benefits of vaccines is overwhelming — and not even particularly difficult to comprehend. You really have to be willfully ignorant to not get this.
Nothing in this world is 100 percent safe. But with almost all vaccinations the odds are overwhelmingly on your side. Far and away the most dangerous part of any vaccine is the drive to the doctor's office to get one.
The half-dozen or so COVID-19 vaccinations that have been developed and distributed in less than a year are the result of moon-shot level science and technical innovation. If you are looking for a recent human endeavor in which to take some pride, you don't have to look much further than this.
You line 'em up: critical race theory, vaccination skepticism, Trump won the last election, etc., and I along with many others will show you how better speech is more effective than suppression.
Freedom isn't free. The price of freedom isn't always going off to fight a war, it's also understanding that everyone else enjoys the same freedoms as you do. Most will choose to exercise those freedoms wisely; some will not. If you go too far in curbing what you perceive as unwise exercises of freedom, you are promoting authoritarianism, not freedom.
But back to the issue at hand. Vaccination choices are, as far as I'm concerned, individual choices. In some circumstances it's a problem for others, e.g., virus mutations spreading via unvaccinated populations. But right now most people who are getting fatally sick from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
That's on them. They made adult decisions; now it's time to live with the consequences. That's freedom.
The proper role of government in all of this should make the vaccines available and do what they can to encourage everyone who wants one to get one. But that's about it. Government vaccination efforts should stop before coercion. And the government should certainly not be leaning on private businesses to do what they cannot — limit free speech.
When it comes to the private sector, I don't have a problem with any business who refuses service to the unvaccinated. Again, you wanted the freedom to choose? You got it. Now others have the freedom to tell you to hit the road.
Along that line, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media companies have the right to regulate content in any manner they please. I think that they are laughably inept at preventing misinformation, but it's still their right to try.
The problem with social media's attempts to combat misinformation is that they are terrible at even determining what constitutes misinformation. The number of scientists, scholars and others with legitimate standing who've been censored by social media is astounding.
Why should you, I or anyone else believe that YouTube, Facebook or Twitter is better at settling a scientific or scholarly debate than scientists or scholars? I want to see and hear the debate for myself, not let some opaque artificial intelligence algorithm settle it for me.
The thing that concerns me is the degree to which these companies are combating misinformation with the guidance or at the behest of the government. In this case I think we have a legitimate First Amendment debate.
You don't have to like or believe Alex Jones, CRT, anti-vaxxers, the far left or the far right — I sure don't. But if you value freedom, you have to acknowledge that they have a right, no matter how distasteful their rhetoric, to be heard. Don't like what they have to say? Stand up and let the world know about it.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.