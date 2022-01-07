I recall someone asking how journalists can write a column each week. My first reaction would be, “That’s what journalists do.” There are times, however, when one stares at an empty screen or blank page and struggles to make sense out of a dark, surreal world. Thanks to the internet, opinionated broadcast journalists and multiple conspiracy theorists, there is a lot of misinformation available. I have always considered Fox News to be more an entertainment program than a news organization of serious pundits and commentators — the kind one finds on the PBS NewsHour. Unfortunately, bizarre misinformation and distorted facts can result in higher ratings than speaking the truth.
We need to hear and accept the truth.
As I write this, President Joe Biden has just addressed the nation on the anniversary of the assault on the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. It is a date that might be added to other dates in American history marking tragic events: Pearl Harbor, 9/11, or Nov. 22, 1963, the day of President Kennedy’s assassination. In his scathing speech, President Biden condemned the violence and accused former President Doanld Trump of creating and spreading a "web of lies about the 2020 election."
Speaking in Statuary Hall just outside the House chamber, Biden said that "for the first time in our history a president not just lost the election, he tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol."
It was a forceful speech from President Biden, and it carried a warning: "We must make sure that never happens again."
The president also made a comment that is painful to consider. One insurrectionist who breached the Capitol building was carrying a Confederate flag. That has never happened, not even during the Civil War when Fort Stevens was attacked. The Capitol is the place where President Abraham Lincoln lay in state in an open coffin. Here is an observation from journalist Noah Brooks who watched from atop the new dome:
"Directly beneath me lay the casket in which the dead President lay at full length, far, far below; and like black atoms moving over a sheet of gray paper, the slow-moving mourners, seen from a perpendicular above them, crept silently in two dark lines across the pavement of the rotunda, forming an ellipse around the coffin and joining as they advanced toward the eastern portal and disappeared."
Have we come from this historical description of Abraham Lincoln lying in state to Jacob Chansley, a self-proclaimed shaman prancing around the Senate floor in face paint and a horned hat?
I know that many Trump supporters and even Republicans in office believe that the election was stolen by Biden and his supporters. Aside from the extreme difficulty of successfully executing such a massive conspiracy, President Biden made one point that is hard to refute. The ballot contains many candidates, not just one for president. If the national election was rigged, why did so many Republican candidates, except for Donald Trump, do so well? Should those results be questioned? It is important to note that some ballots were counted two and three times and Biden actually received more votes in the recounts.
Still, the “Big Lie” persists that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president, and even old friends have become enemies over the 2020 election results.
More violence like the invasion of the Capitol building could erupt, again.
Our democracy and voting rights are at risk, so I hope the midterm elections this year, regardless of the outcome, will be secure and keep the Constitution intact.
