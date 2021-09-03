How do you like your pump prices these days? It stinks, doesn’t it. And to think that just a few months ago our country was energy independent and free from the threat of extortion by OPEC. Back then more than a few family breadwinners and many hardy singles in our area had good paying jobs in oil and gas fields. Then the Democrats took over and we got Biden Oil.
Did all the oil in the USA dry up in January? No, we just hit a dry hole of common sense and a gusher of liberal arrogance. The elitist Democrats who live in their sophisticated bubbles of private planes pushed Old Joe to make war on our oil and gas industry. And for what? To punish the peasants who drive pickup trucks and fly the flag? To save President Barack Obama’s mansion by the sea? Sure, there’s all that, but also I think the New Green Deal gang who control President Joe Biden are just in too big a hurry to allow market forces — yes that dirty word, “capitalism,” the invisible hand — to work their wonders.
As sure as steam replaced clipper ships, and cars replaced horses and buggies, technology and economics will eventually combine to replace the internal combustion engine. In the absence of government’s heavy handed socialistic interference it will happen smoothly and efficiently, without fanfare. Biden Oil, on the other hand, is the result of an abrupt, conscious effort to distort the economics of private transportation.
When government distorts a sector of the economy, problems arise that are often worse than anticipated. Prohibition, the social justice cause of its day, failed to raise the moral standards of the USA, but it certainly hurt a sector of our economy while enriching the distilleries of our neighboring countries and boosting the organized criminal element. Today our population craves gasoline even more than they do booze (teetotalers drive, too), so Biden’s curtailing drilling and canceling pipeline infrastructure projects was bound to result in painful withdrawal consequences.
Economists call it inelastic demand and it happens when you don’t have good alternatives. Today’s electric vehicles are more expensive and less functional than the car or truck in your driveway. So unless you have the money for a Prius, or you like having a car that can out accelerate a Corvette and you only take relatively short trips, you’ll drive the vehicle you have with an internal combustion engine.
Most folks can’t drive a lot fewer miles without big lifestyle changes either. For example, you’re going to drive the grandchildren over to see grandma on her birthday whether gas is $1.99 or $3.99 a gallon. You’ll get her a nice card rather than roses before you’ll skip the drive. That’s inelastic demand at work.
Raise the price of inelastic oil by government edict before the technology and infrastructure of a commercially competitive alternative is in place, and what do you get? You get Biden Oil and $4 a gallon (so far) gasoline. Old Joe’s handlers know they’ve got yet another self-inflicted mess on their hands that’s pumping up inflation. Rather than reverse course and tacitly admit that Donald Trump had it right, Biden is taking a page from President Obama’s diplomatic playbook, “How to Bow.” The book is almost worn out from use in Afghanistan, but that’s OK, Old Joe has it saved on his teleprompter.
This time it’s President Biden bowing and begging OPEC and Russia to increase their oil production. Ironically, it’s capitalism that will take over and lower the global price of oil if OPEC or Russia increase their oil output and make the political pain of Biden Oil go away. See, Old Joe vaguely remembers how capitalism works, he just doesn’t care for it. He’s more into influence peddling and sweetheart deals for his family.
Unlikely as it is, now that the world sees how pitifully weak Old Joe is, suppose OPEC and Russia do pump more oil as a favor to President Biden. What will they demand in return? In exchange for sedated voters there’s no telling what a compromised President Biden might be willing to do. Let Russian cyber extortion slide? Ignore a bit of Russian election interference? Give the Russia bear another bite of Ukraine? At this point nothing would surprise me. And what of Old Joe’s campaign promise to the bereaved 9/11 families to release information about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in those attacks? It would likely become just another broken campaign promise in the life of a career politician.
My career was mostly spent around oil and it’s byproducts. My dad worked in ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery for 40 years and I worked for ExxonMobil around the world for another 35 years. I’ve smelled Louisiana oil, Texas oil, Nigerian oil and Canadian oil, but none of it stinks like this Biden Oil.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.