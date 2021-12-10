It is now highly probable that, next spring, President Joe Biden will face a nation in which 26 states, including Idaho, forbid women from having abortions under most, or all, circumstances. Biden, a liberal Catholic, will face the consequences of his conservative co-religionists on the Supreme Court deciding to vote as their religion dictated, without, of course, admitting that religion had anything to do with their votes.
Biden has been at odds with conservative Catholics for some time. They recently attempted to persuade the U.S. Conference of Roman Catholic Bishops to recommend that he be denied Holy Communion because he supports a woman’s right to have an abortion.
In 2019, Biden was actually refused Communion at a Catholic church in North Carolina, while campaigning in the Democratic primary. The priest at that church explained that, “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”
The Conference of Bishops didn’t accede to the conservatives’ request, though it did emphasize the obligation of Catholic public figures to demonstrate moral consistency between their personal faith and their public actions.
Biden’s views on abortion have changed over time. As president, he has actively supported Roe v Wade. He has repealed the global gag rule that prevented any health organization from receiving U.S. assistance if it provided abortions to patients or even mentioned abortion as a possibility. He has said that he supports modifying the Affordable Care Act so that it pays for abortions. His administration challenged the Texas abortion law. He favors repealing the Hyde Amendment, which, since 1977, has blocked the public funding of abortions through Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
His earlier views on abortion were less progressive. In his 2007 autobiographical book, “Promises to Keep,” he says that he accepts Roe v Wade and women’s right to choose abortion, but believes that the federal government shouldn’t become involved in any way. He approved the Hyde Amendment when it came before the Senate in 1976. In 1981, it was reported that Biden supported a constitutional amendment that would allow states to overturn Roe v. Wade. Biden didn’t publicly repudiate the Hyde Amendment until June 7, 2019, while on the above-mentioned campaign. He had been the only Democratic candidate who supported it.
In “Promises to Keep,” Biden described his position this way: “I personally am opposed to abortion, but I don’t think I have the right to impose my view — on something I accept as a matter of faith — on the rest of society.” That’s a sentence worth examining.
Biden was a U.S. senator when he wrote the sentence. Perhaps he simply spelled out a legislator’s obligation to honor the separation of church and state. Since his belief in the wrongness of abortion was entirely a religious belief, for him to promote legislation to prohibit abortion would have been to pursue a religious agenda, instead of supporting the Constitution, as his oath required, and concerning himself with the welfare of his constituents.
But it's also possible that Biden was thinking about the different degrees of certainty that one might feel when accepting an assertion “on faith.” We believe a doctrine “on faith” when our primary reason for believing it is our trust in an “authority” that asserts it. Our degree of confidence in that belief depends upon our degree of confidence in the knowledge and honesty of that authority. Biden may be saying that a legislator’s confidence in the truth of the church’s assertion about abortion isn’t great enough to justify “imposing” it upon the general public.
We accept the opinion of respected physics professors about the peculiar behavior of quantum particles “on faith,” because their credentials provide assurance that they understand that behavior as well as anyone can, and there’s no reason to think that they are lying to us. Is that our situation vis a vis the church?
The Catholic church claims that its authority is trustworthy because it speaks for God. Yet other churches claim the same authority, and they report God’s opinions differently. Which church truly speaks for God? Is there a way to make a confident choice?
The Catholic church’s opinion about abortion, unlike the physics professors’ opinion about quantum theory, is essentially a moral judgement, not a judgment of fact. Does the church’s opinion possess greater certainty because its past moral judgments have been consistently correct? Unfortunately, quite the reverse. The church’s judgments during the Inquisition, the Wars of Religion and the Holocaust were almost certainly wrong.
Additionally, it is well known that the Catholic church today struggles to retain the belief of its own members in its doctrines. Its doctrines concerning birth control and masturbation have, for many years, been ignored by American Catholics. More tellingly, a great many American Catholics don’t even believe that the church is correct in its core doctrine that the wafer and wine of the Eucharist actually become the body and blood of Christ; two-thirds of American Catholics think that that transformation is only symbolic. Even on the subject of abortion, the latest Pew Research survey shows that 55 percent of Catholics reject the church’s doctrine and believe that abortion should be legal under most circumstances. In sum, Biden had good reason to be uncertain that his church’s assertion on that issue is correct.
What follows from Biden’s viewpoint? If his “on faith” religious belief about abortion doesn’t give him the right to make that belief a law for others, then surely his church has no right to expect him to do so. Arguably, all that his church can reasonably expect of him is that he, himself, believe its teachings and conduct his life accordingly. The world would have been a less bloody place over the last 2,000 years if each Christian denomination had acknowledged that its truths not only do not, but need not, command universal assent and obedience.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.