Kelly Boodry

The decision to bring a pet into your family is a very important one. It’s important not only for you and your family, but for the animal. Simply put, adoption of a furry family member is a special and very personal commitment that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

You have decided it’s time based on the countless benefits that the unconditional love and companionship a pet brings into your life and to expand your family by the adoption of a pet. So what’s next? Should you visit our local Pocatello Animal Shelter; contact a local rescue, such as Aiding 2 Adoption (A2A), Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) or Bannock Feral Friends (BFF); or get that kitty or puppy being given away down the street?