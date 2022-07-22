The decision to bring a pet into your family is a very important one. It’s important not only for you and your family, but for the animal. Simply put, adoption of a furry family member is a special and very personal commitment that shouldn’t be taken lightly.
You have decided it’s time based on the countless benefits that the unconditional love and companionship a pet brings into your life and to expand your family by the adoption of a pet. So what’s next? Should you visit our local Pocatello Animal Shelter; contact a local rescue, such as Aiding 2 Adoption (A2A), Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) or Bannock Feral Friends (BFF); or get that kitty or puppy being given away down the street?
Realistically, whether you choose to go through the local shelter, rescue or adopt for free from a neighbor, you will be giving an animal that life-changing opportunity. However, how can you minimize the risks to you and your family, as well as the animal, ensuring the best match possible?
Animal shelters and rescue groups are teeming with happy, healthy pets just waiting for someone to take them home. Most shelter or rescue fostered pets wound up there because of a human problem, like a move or a divorce, not because the animals did anything wrong. Many are already house-trained and used to living with families.
When you adopt pets from our municipal shelter or a rescue, the cost of many initial health services are provided, including, but not limited to, spay/neuter, first vaccinations and microchipping in the adoption price. This not only minimizes the risk of your new family member bringing home an unwanted sickness to other pets, but can save yourself some of the upfront costs of adding a new member to your family.
For example, dog adoption prices at the Pocatello Animal Shelter are $130 but the actual costs of all the medical benefits provided would be over $250. Similarly, cat and kitten adoptions are $35 and $50 respectively. The actual costs of all the medical benefits would also be over $250.
The costs of adoption through a local rescue, such as A2A are very similar. Dog adoptions are $110 and cat/kitten adoptions are $60. Their initial medical and care benefits are also similar to those of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
The following is an example of the medical and additional items included in the shelter or rescue adoption prices. For specific information on these benefits please see the Pocatello Animal Services list at www.pocatello.us/155/Adoption or contact the rescue organization for more detailed information.
— Vaccinations for parvo virus, distemper, kennel cough, rabies
— Deworming
— City license (if applicable)
— Collar and leash
— Spay or neuter operation
— Microchip implant for permanent identification
Many of the pets from shelters and rescues are already house-trained, which means you’re not only saving a pet’s life, but you may also be saving an innocent rug. Adopting a mature pet not only gives older animals a second chance, but it also often means a much easier time introducing them to your family.
Not only do animals give you unconditional love, but they have been shown to be psychologically, emotionally and physically beneficial to their companions. Caring for a pet can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment and lessen feelings of loneliness. And when you adopt, you can also feel proud about helping an animal in need!
Overburdened shelters and rescue fosters take in millions of stray, abused and lost animals every year, and by adopting an animal you’re making room for others. Not only are you giving more animals a second chance, but the cost of your adoption goes directly towards helping the shelter or rescue provide better care for the animals they take in!
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.