At this time of year, we often encounter the word “believe” in stores and holiday displays. This simple word can stir a great deal of personal reflection and emotion as one considers the infinite possibilities of its meaning. For some, it may be to believe in the spirit of the season of giving and goodwill to all. It may be the birth of a child preordained to become the Savior and Redeemer of the world. It may be the existence of a Supreme Being, Great Spirit, Creator or Deity that governs heaven and earth. For others, it may be to believe that there is good in all people, places and things. And under present conditions, it may be to believe that there is an end to the global pandemic and a return to a sense of normalcy. Certainly, we should believe in ourselves.
Lately, there are opinions being expressed that may lead members of our community to question the decisions, motives or even the characters of our School Board of Trustees. As one who works very closely with this group of people, I can state unequivocally that I believe in the Board.
The dedication of each one of these volunteers should in and of itself be a reason to offer our gratitude and respect. When you get to know them individually, you will find that none of them are politicians. While they are elected officials, they sought to be on the Board for the love and betterment of their community. Each one of them offers their insight, passion and experience as they weigh the issues that are presented to them.
Some would have you think the Board members have agendas and perhaps something to be gained as they make decisions that affect our community. Nothing is further from the truth. Some have suggested that Board members are uncaring and do not listen. Once again, this is a false assumption. I have personally observed Board members wrestle with decisions after listening and reading the opinions expressed by parents, patrons, staff and learners. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and should be willing to share it; however, as the governing body of the school district, the Board of Trustees is ultimately charged with making final decisions. Will some of these decisions be questioned or unpopular?
Yes. Will the Board, like other government officials, ever be able to please everyone? Unfortunately, no.
Serving on a school board uncompensated and facing constant criticism is not for the faint of heart. Being a school board member takes courage beyond measure. I have little doubt that the spouses of each of the Board members constantly ask, “Why do you this? Why do you keep going back for more?” Luckily for our community, each one is committed to the work they do. Each one of them carries a torch, or perhaps lately, still a spark, wherein they want to continue to contribute to their community through their selfless service.
School District 25 is a high achieving school district with leadership provided by a well-trained and committed Board of Trustees that values and prioritizes diversity and equity in education. As duly elected officials, all five members of the Board of Trustees fulfill an obligation to represent the best interest of more than 12,000 learners, in addition to the care and safety of those same learners and more than 1,500 staff members employed by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. The Board makes it a priority to engage the district’s stakeholders through a broad variety of efforts including monthly board meetings, frequent participation in both district and community events, school visits and ongoing communications. The Board’s exemplary service has been repeatedly recognized by the Idaho School Boards Association through its annual Award of Leadership, most recently in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
PCSD 25’s educational team is united in its commitment to the learners and families of the Pocatello/Chubbuck community. In a time when a blanket of despair, anger and fear covers the earth in the form of a pandemic, it is critical that we pull together and ask ourselves: What do we believe?
It is my wish and desire that we collectively believe in our Board of Trustees and stand firmly behind them. Let us all recognize once again that our impact for good is greater when our community unites to THINK MORE, LEARN MORE and BE MORE TOGETHER.
Dr. Douglas Howell is the superintendent of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25. He was born and raised in Pocatello. He attended Idaho State University and graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education with a double major in Health Education and Physical Education and a minor in Science. He completed an Education Administration certificate from ISU, in 2001, and earned a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from ISU in 2006. In a career that spans nearly thirty years, Dr. Howell has held various roles within PCSD 25, including teaching and administration. He has been Superintendent since 2016.