Spring is on the way, enticing us with warm sunny days mingled among gray clouds and snow. Daffodils and hyacinths glow against damp, dark soil and glorious new smells abound. It's time for you and your canine companion(s) to get outside. We are fortunate in the Pocatello area to have an abundance of trails for walking your best friend(s). Among these are the Mink Creek and City Creek areas but also include many more.
Taking your dog walking strengthens your bond and is the perfect opportunity to brush up on leash control techniques and basic dog-walker etiquette. Reminding your four-legged friend to walk to heel, refrain from pulling at the leash, and not react to every exciting new sound or smell by dragging you into the underbrush makes for a safer, more enjoyable walk.
Dogs have 294 million more smell receptors than humans. It is only natural for dogs to strain to explore their rich, enticing olfactory world while their human companions trudge along obliviously. However, don't let your dog take over the walk. You need to be in charge. Let your dog explore if the path is clear of hazards and other people/animals. If your pup pulls, walk backwards until its head meets your leg, then turn forward and continue.
Idaho leads the nation in dog ownership. Fifty eight percent of Idahoans own at least one dog. You will probably encounter other dogs on most walks. Your pet needs to compose itself before meeting another dog to ensure the encounter is safe and pleasant for both animals and humans. Make your pooch sit, then continue forward (if the other dog owner agrees). Every time your dog pulls too much, make her/him sit. She/he will learn to meet other dogs calmly.
One of the most important attributes of being responsible with your companion is knowing you are responsible for your dog and to always be aware of their behavior and interactions. If he’s jumpy, gets in another dog’s face, barks or wraps his leash around others, stop him. Know when a situation is getting unfriendly and act accordingly. To be safe and considerate, always ask the dog’s human before getting close or interacting — don’t assume. Dogs can be very protective of their humans even if they are friendly on their own.
Don’t let your dog approach other dogs while they are “doing their business.” It’s distracting for the dog and frustrating for the owner, who’s no doubt very interested in their dog completing this function. Keep meet-and-sniffs brief, and don’t take it personally when people keep their pace. You don’t know their current schedule challenges.
Communication is vital in environments where you may meet other dogs, animals or people. Many casual dog owners don’t realize colored collars/leashes can provide quick, valuable information. Colors can signal whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what its reaction could be when a stranger, other animal, or child comes near. Many uncomfortable situations could be avoided if casual dog owners used and understood colored collars and leashes.
Standard leash/collar colors
Red — Beware and don’t get close.
Orange — Dog does not get along with other dogs.
Yellow — Dog is unpredictable/edgy — may be available to adopt.
Green — Dog is friendly — okay to get close alone or with any animal.
Blue — Dog is a service animal training or working. Do not disturb.
White — Dog is partially or completely blind/deaf.
Purple — Don’t feed the dog.
So, if you see a dog with a colored collar or leash, the owner may be sending a specific message. Assume they are, and act accordingly. If the leash and collar are simply an owner color choice, take precautions as if they were intended as a method of communication, but always default to caution. If you regularly walk your dog, a colored-coded collar or leash can be a wise investment that facilitates better interactions with others. Your dog will have the space and support it needs and deserves.
Finally, a few considerations to follow when walking your dog:
1. Use a leash.
2. Scoop your poop.
3. Do not trespass.
4. Do not allow your dog to approach others (humans or animals) without their permission.
5. Advocate for your dog and don't allow others to approach (especially quickly and/or loudly) without your permission.
6. Pay attention to your surroundings (look for items your dog may try to ingest, wildlife, traps, etc.) and steer clear of any dangers.
Happy walking!
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.