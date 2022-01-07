Imagine your 6-year-old granddaughter loses her first tooth and puts it under her pillow. The tooth fairy brings her a dollar, and she wants a candy bar. At the store the candy she wants is on sale for a dollar, exactly what she has, but she learns you can’t get the dollar bar for a dollar because it takes $1.06, even if you are only 6 years old. Idaho’s food tax is imposed on all food, even if eaten by a kid.
Your 80-year-old mother goes to that same store for a loaf of bread but learns that the loaf that cost $2 last year now costs $3, and the tax has gone from 12 cents to 18 cents, an increase of 50 percent. Mom’s Social Security check has not gone up 50 percent, but the food tax sure has. The State Tax Commission just loves inflation at the checkout, where their cut grows with each price increase. Idaho’s food tax is imposed on all food, even if eaten by a senior.
Idaho is in the minority when it comes to food tax. Only five states impose a tax upon kids, seniors and all who eat. Only two states have a food tax higher than Idaho, making us the third-highest food taxing state in the country. That’s quite an honor, and this year you can thank Speaker Scott Bedke.
The food tax has been around for years but has always been a political hot potato (pun intended). Elected officials cover for each other to prevent the tax from being repealed. Five years ago, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter promised he would veto any food tax repeal, which allowed a majority in both the House and Senate to vote for the repeal, knowing that Otter would veto. Otter issued a late veto, giving everyone else cover, yet kept the tax in place. Congressional candidate Bryan Smith challenged Otter’s late veto, but the Supreme Court upheld the food tax. Great system.
Last year, Gov. Brad Little promised that he would sign a food tax repeal bill, sending a clear message to the Legislature that the repeal bill must not be put on his desk. Speaker Scott Bedke understood that message and single-handedly prevented any repeal bill from getting a committee hearing. Because no bill was considered in committee, no bill was passed, and Gov. Little didn’t have to sign. The system worked again, against all who eat food. All the food taxes you paid in 2021 were solely thanks to Scott Bedke. Even with a tax surplus of $1.5 billion, Bedke refused to even allow debate on food tax repeal. He must really want that 6 cents.
The legislative session begins Monday. Repeal of the food tax should be the first bill heard in the Revenue and Taxation Committee. When that doesn’t happen, you can thank Scott Bedke who now wants to be lieutenant governor. If Bedke makes kids and seniors pay at the grocery checkout, make him pay at the polls in May. Vote for anybody but Scott Bedke and his ridiculous food tax.
Mark Fuller is chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.